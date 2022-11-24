As a young child living in Dallas, Texas, I remember President John F. Kennedy’s early Nov. 4, 1963 proclamation in honor of a Thanksgiving he would not live to see.
“Today we give our thanks, most of all, for the ideals of honor and faith we inherit from our forefathers — for the decency of purpose, steadfastness of resolve and strength of will, for the courage and the humility, which they possessed and which we must seek every day to emulate. As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words but to live by them.”
President Kennedy’s exhortation to his fellow Americans — so powerful, so urgent — echoes through time to reach us at our own Thanksgiving tables. As we reflect on the past year, it is clear that the leaders and families of this Valley have exemplified our highest ideals and character through humble, yet noble, actions.
But that is nothing new. It is action that has always distinguished the people of our community.
We don’t sit on the sidelines.
We don’t wait for someone else to solve our problems.
We don’t put off what needs doing.
We push forward.
We collaborate.
We act.
And for that, my friends, I am thankful.
There are so many examples of bold action and a unified vision for excellence throughout our community.
Today is a day for counting blessings. Here are a few of mine:
May we give thanks for the visionary practices of our agricultural leaders and the hard work of our farmworkers, who have made Kern County the top crop producer in the United States. On this beautiful autumn day that celebrates the harvest, may we feel pride and satisfaction that the bounty of our fields has a place of honor on holiday tables throughout the country, providing sustenance to millions of families.
May we give thanks for the spirit of community among so many organizations, industries, labor groups, social justice champions and government agencies that are banding together to attract good, high-paying jobs, and prosperity for the families of this county while embracing equity, diversity and opportunities for all.
May we give thanks for our healthcare workers — heroes of sacrifice and service — who provide exceptional care to our families with grace and compassion despite the long hours and challenges they have faced. In December, at the close of the fall semester, CSUB will send a legion of healthcare professionals out into local hospitals, clinics and doctors' offices to bolster their ranks.
May we give thanks for our educators, who have led a revolution in our classrooms while keeping our children engaged in their schoolwork and focused on a path to college. The partnerships that exist among CSUB, local K-12 school districts and community colleges are expanding access to education and breaking down barriers for all of the families in our region.
May we give thanks for the scientists, researchers and industry leaders whose brilliance keeps Kern County at the vanguard of discovery, from aerospace to engineering to technology to energy innovation and beyond.
May we give thanks for the entrepreneurs who have more opportunity than ever to turn their dreams and ideas into businesses, goods and services, creating employment opportunities and a culture of ingenuity that expands with every successful startup.
And may we give thanks for the selfless support and kindness of the angels in our community who show up time and again to help a friend in need, to offer solace, grace and solutions and give Kern County its reputation as the beating heart of California.
As we sit down for dinner today, many of us will see empty spaces at our table. Tempering our joy on this holiday will be moments of loss and yearning as we remember the stories and laughter of past gatherings.
But perhaps the best way to honor those who have left us is to be thankful for the legacies they leave.
Our family of educators lost many gifted, generous teachers and leaders over the past year, men and women who devoted their lives to lighting a path for others to follow. Their names are enshrined in the memory of the thousands of local students who still draw upon their teachings and mentorship:
Dallas Grider, West High and Bakersfield College football coach; Don Murfin, Kern High School District superintendent; Archible Wendell Sherman Jr., Bakersfield College educator and administrator; Jack Hernandez, Bakersfield College professor, administrator and founding director of the Norman Levan Center for the Humanities; Bob Martin, teacher, coach and administrator; and Fernando Alaniz, McFarland High School teacher and basketball coach.
CSUB also said goodbye to cherished Roadrunner family members — many of whom were among our earliest faculty and staff members — as well as a student leader, all of whom were instrumental in helping generations realize the promise that lies within each of our scholars:
Annette Brasher, president of the Black Student Union; Bill Perry of Student Affairs and one of Cal State’s first Black administrators; Javier Lozano, who taught in the School of Business and Public Administration; David Hinds, a renowned professor of biology; John Arthur Maynard, a CSUB alumnus and pre-eminent scholar on California history; Robbie Gerds, a longtime nursing instructor; Louis Wildman, who taught scores of Kern County’s principals, superintendents and other educational leaders; and Augustine “Gus” Garcia, a champion for the under-represented who built the foundations for bilingual education in our region.
In the words of President Kennedy, these were people of “purpose, strength of will, courage and humility.”
They were people of action.
May we glean inspiration from their example and demonstrate our appreciation and gratitude to this community of friends that we are so fortunate to call home.
And may we allow the spirit of Thanksgiving to fill our hearts today and all of the days to come.
Lynnette Zelezny is the president of California State University, Bakersfield.