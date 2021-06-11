“You don’t stop dancing because you get old; you get old because you stop dancing.”
Perhaps there’s a grain of truth in that old adage, but for even the most passionate dancer, age and health issues eventually catch up. This month, I was saddened to learn that Father Time finally caught up with Martha Knight, the most creative and dedicated ballet teacher-choreographer I’ve ever known.
Knight was the first to bring something new and different to Bakersfield: full-fledged ballet productions that surprised people with the quality of artistic scenery, backdrops, costumes and choreography. She was the visionary, teacher, producer and director of it all, and she recruited students, parents and other volunteers to get the work done, because there was no other way to do it.
She had been teaching ballet since 1955 and founded Bakersfield Ballet Theatre in 1956. Her first show, modest by her standards, was "Hansel and Gretel," performed in 1957 at Beale Park. Since then, thousands of people in Bakersfield have been touched by her cultural vision. Former students became parents — and grandparents — of generations of dancers who trained and performed under Knight’s program.
Knight had long wondered, as a creative Christian, if it would be possible to create a ballet production on the life of Christ. In 1973, after prolonged, strenuous work, that vision became “The King of Glory,” an award-winning show that was reviewed in a regional edition of Time Magazine. In 1994, Knight decided to do “The King of Glory” again. For each show the rehearsals and preparation took over two years.
My own daughter, Suze DeArmond, loved learning ballet and dancing in Knight’s productions. She started at age 5 and, like many of her friends, danced for Knight for decades. I watched Suze and all her friends grow up over the years in Knight’s studio, and they all became extended family for me. I felt like I was a second dad to all of them.
And then I became one of Knight’s dancers, too. (There’s a funny story behind that, but I’m limited in my words here, so you can read that on my Facebook account). I was hooked on the challenge, but it turned into a commitment during which I learned how difficult and painful ballet could be. To this day I believe the best way to appreciate this art form is to try learning it under a teacher like Martha Knight. Not only is ballet the most unusual art form in the world — relating stories through the movement of the human body in precise, specific detail, synced perfectly to musical beats and rhythms — but it often requires incredible balance, strength and stamina.
My tendons often screamed in protest. But the hardest part was the performance standard that only ballet dancers know: you have to execute every move in a precise way, or else you’re not a real ballet dancer. There is no “nice try.” Knight, tougher than any football coach I ever had, would make you do one move again and again, until you consistently got it right.
As she held everyone to high standards in ballet, Knight passed along life lessons that helped all of her students as they grew into adulthood. In this modern age of instant gratification, Knight’s students learned that some goals, like getting a part in a big production, take years of hard work and sacrifice. They learned there’s no guarantee you’ll get what you want in this life, but that shouldn’t keep you from working to achieve it. They learned what it means to make a long-term commitment. They learned that injuries, failures and distractions are no excuse to give up on a goal. They learned the value of always striving for high standards, because in ballet a lesser effort is never acceptable.
I’m amazed and grateful considering how many lives Knight influenced during her time in this world. In my personal view, I think she is now training the angels in heaven on her next production. They won’t need new costumes, but they better practice hard or they’ll regret it.
Peter DeArmond is a former editorial page editor of The Californian.