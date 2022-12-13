“If you build it, they will come.” But the “they” you wish to remove from the streets will not be the ones who will come and destructively occupy the tiny homes. Please don’t shoot the messenger, but I’m afraid to say that the homelessness problem isn’t going to go away; and a “tiny home village” will only waste a lot of money and make things horrendously worse.

Huge city and county management, maintenance and repair, policing, personal and public safety and a miscellany of serious other liability and risk-management issues will attach. It’ll become a magnet for penny-ante nuisance-settlement lawsuits. If we have unused shelter beds, those still wandering the streets are there because they for their own reasons have forgone shelter.