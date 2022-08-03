Sal Moretti.jpg

Sal Moretti is a former U.S. Air Force captain and a retired city superintendent.

“The Mississippi Delta was shining like a national guitar.” So begins Paul Simon’s “Graceland,” and my trip of a lifetime. Deb and I were following the river, just like Paul, through the cradle of the Civil War, on our way to Graceland too.

When we got there, I looked for the Paul Simon T-shirt, but everything was about Elvis. Go figure. Elvis is cool, but I love Paul’s song of redemption and hope about a spiritual journey to a metaphorical Graceland along the Mississippi River, my childhood playground. As I drove, I sang along. “We’re going to Graceland, Graceland, Memphis, Tennessee.”