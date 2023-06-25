IMG_1710

John F. Stovall

From the end of May through July Fourth is a season of commemoration and celebration unique to our country. Will we set aside the turmoil that engulfs us and stay true to the principles for which those who sacrificed gave their lives?

The season begins with Memorial Day, which originally commemorated the 334,000 Union soldiers lost in the Civil War (another 275,000 were seriously wounded). It now commemorates all those who gave their lives in defense of freedom including the 321,000 casualties of World War I and 1,076,245 casualties of World War II. Consider also almost 342,000 casualties in Korea, Vietnam and other spots where threats arose. Most recently, there have been 49,000 casualties so far in Afghanistan and Iraq responding to the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

John Stovall is a retired attorney and management lecturer in Bakersfield.