From the end of May through July Fourth is a season of commemoration and celebration unique to our country. Will we set aside the turmoil that engulfs us and stay true to the principles for which those who sacrificed gave their lives?
The season begins with Memorial Day, which originally commemorated the 334,000 Union soldiers lost in the Civil War (another 275,000 were seriously wounded). It now commemorates all those who gave their lives in defense of freedom including the 321,000 casualties of World War I and 1,076,245 casualties of World War II. Consider also almost 342,000 casualties in Korea, Vietnam and other spots where threats arose. Most recently, there have been 49,000 casualties so far in Afghanistan and Iraq responding to the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
June 19 marks the culmination of the Civil War as Union troops moved through Texas to free the last remaining slaves achieving the promise of the Emancipation Declaration. They brought final victory to the Union for whom more than 600,000 gave their lives or were seriously wounded. (It is impossible to fully state the grief over each of those fallen, but for a sense of it, look to Walt Whitman’s “Vigil Strange I Kept on the Field one Night.”)
July 1, 2 and 3 mark the turning point in the Civil War. Some 23,000 Union troops died at Gettysburg to repel Lee’s army. Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address (given some months later) commemorated those who fell.
On July Fourth, the Declaration of Independence was made public. True, we were not perfect then, but at a time when kings and despots ruled the world, when most of humanity lived in despair, when those who challenged the rulers of the time were subject to beheading or disembowelment, the Declaration of Independence was a rallying cry and an example to all the world of the principles of liberty. The country it announced is on a quest for perfection, which is unending. That is why we celebrate. That is why we commemorate.
Those who focus on past imperfections miss the point that no country, past or present, is perfect. Our task is to merit the sacrifice of those who sacrificed to create and preserve our constitutional republic. When asked about the form of government created by the Constitution, Benjamin Franklin replied “a republic, if you can keep it.” Those words are a warning to us as we face executive overreach (including that by administrative agencies), and threats to the judicial branch by mobs masquerading as political “activists.”
In the words of Abraham Lincoln at Gettysburg, “we cannot consecrate — we cannot hallow” the sacrifices made, but we must remember the sacrifices and celebrate the principles they honored. And, as Lincoln reminds us, we must “resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain — that his nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom — and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.” If we fail to preserve the republic for which these fallen heroes sacrificed, we will be anathema in the history of civilizations.
John Stovall is a retired attorney and management lecturer in Bakersfield.