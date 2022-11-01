John Tarjan.jpg

John Tarjan is chair of the management/marketing department at CSU Bakersfield.

Bob Price raises some worthwhile points about the branding of our local public four-year university ("'Cal State’ matters more than ever, but it needs a marketing makeover," Oct. 30). Having a catchy (meaning short and sweet) moniker can help with branding — important for alumni, sponsors, potential students, the community, etc.

But in a 23-campus system, read bureaucracy, things are not always easy, and not all decisions can be made locally. Ever since the Minn’s Evening Normal School was established in San Francisco in 1857 (renamed by the legislature as the California State Normal School in 1862 and shortly thereafter moved to San José), the naming of schools/colleges/universities across the state has rarely been based on consistent logic, and often without local input.