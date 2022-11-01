Bob Price raises some worthwhile points about the branding of our local public four-year university ("'Cal State’ matters more than ever, but it needs a marketing makeover," Oct. 30). Having a catchy (meaning short and sweet) moniker can help with branding — important for alumni, sponsors, potential students, the community, etc.
But in a 23-campus system, read bureaucracy, things are not always easy, and not all decisions can be made locally. Ever since the Minn’s Evening Normal School was established in San Francisco in 1857 (renamed by the legislature as the California State Normal School in 1862 and shortly thereafter moved to San José), the naming of schools/colleges/universities across the state has rarely been based on consistent logic, and often without local input.
In the late 1800s, other state normal (teachers) schools were established in Chico, San Diego and San Francisco. Mr. Price is correct in that school names that begin with a location name in our system and end in “State University” tend to be the older campuses. San Diego State University, San Francisco State University, Humboldt State University and San José State University are all examples of “older” campus names that begin with places. But CSU, Chico is among the exceptions. And how does one explain San Fernando Valley State College (later CSU, Northridge, founded in 1957) and Sonoma State University (founded in 1960) when earlier campuses used place names last?
To make things even more complex, California Polytechnic School (later California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo) was founded in 1901. In 1938, a branch campus was established in San Dimas, later becoming California State Polytechnic University, Pomona. HSU is now California State Polytechnic University, Humboldt. Quite a mouthful!
However, those in charge apparently understand how off-putting a long name can be. If you look at the CSU web page and the official websites of many polysyllabic campuses, the official names are often nowhere to be found and shortened monikers are used instead.
But you can be sure that a bunch of PhDs can continue to make things more complex. In 1995, the California Maritime Academy was added to the CSU (rumor has it that we took the Academy in exchange for the legislature appropriating the money to replace our earthquake-unsafe headquarters). What to do with an “academy?” After many years, those in charge of names decided to simplify things by renaming it as the California State University Maritime Academy.
A contentious issue over time in what is now the CSU remains what location to use in the naming of campuses. When I was hired by California State College, Bakersfield (shortened by most to “CSB” as if a “college” designation were an embarrassment) I was told that serious consideration was given to naming the campus CSC, Kern. Wouldn’t that be a slap to its “home,” Bakersfield? We might well ask the citizens of Arcata (Humboldt), Turlock (Stanislaus), Rohnert Park (Sonoma) and Carson (Dominguez Hills). But the citizens of all cities are not so quiescent. The citizens of Northridge must have risen up to assert the rightful name of CSU Northridge rather than bear the shame of having San Fernando Valley State in their city. Unfortunately, the mayor of Hayward and the alumni of CSU, Hayward did not fare so well when the Board of Trustees approved the change from a city to a regional name, CSU East Bay over their objections. (Notice the inconsistent use of commas in names — not enough space here to go into punctuation.)
Even the naming of our “group” of campuses has evolved over time, becoming a collection of state colleges in 1935, to the California State Colleges in 1961 (the establishment of the system was due in no small part to Bakersfield’s own Dorothy Donohoe), to the California State Colleges and Universities in 1972, and to the California State University in 1982.
What’s in a name? I have an original whiteboard cartoon in my office which ran on the editorial page of my alma mater’s newspaper. It shows a group of students in graduation gowns, holding sheepskins. One of them remarks to the others, “my degree is worthless, the football team had a lousy year.” I wonder how many folks would have different feelings about a degree from Bakersfield State.
John Tarjan is chair of the management/marketing department at CSU Bakersfield.