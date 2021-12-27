“Whoever can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.”
—Voltaire
“The United States has no right to expect that it will always have wise and humane rulers, sincerely attached to the principles of the Constitution. Instead, wicked men, ambitious of power, with hatred of liberty and contempt of law, may fill the place once occupied by Washington and Lincoln.”
—Justice David Davis. 1866. Ex parté Milligan)
To the Davis quote later. Not often do we witness in real time a religion being born. The basics: A scary event, a frightened people, an imagined fearsome power, gifts and sacrifices to that power for placation, services rendered to appease that power and, finally, a multitude of true believers willing to bow down, sacrifice themselves and their critical thinking and believe anything and everything that imaginary power says.
Religions are fascinating things. Scholars describe how diverse people(s) first invented them:
A fearful event occurs, say a thunderstorm, wildfire, an earthquake, an eclipse.
Those affected by it tremble, cower and wonder about its cause.
They posit that there must be some unknown, mysterious, angry power or spirit causing it.
For conceptual and conversational simplicity, that imaginary power slowly transforms into an identified and usually masculine “He.”
Having personified that spirit-power, they try to figure out how they might keep “Him” unperturbed.
They project their own human attributes onto and into Him.
They subordinate, prostrate themselves to “His” power and pledge Him their fealty.
Having projected themselves into this make-believe “being,” they hope they can tame His treachery and rally His benevolent powers.
So they give Him presents, offerings, and worship to keep Him calm and curry His continuing favor.
They confer superlative attributes (omniscience and omnipotence) upon Him.
His followers self-sacrificially, tirelessly hasten to carry out “His Purposes.”
Having imagined this phantom into existence, their belief in Him, their prayers and fealty to Him, their gifts offered Him, their worship of Him, all intertwined, become a recursive self-reinforcing self-perpetuating solemnized religion.
Now to the Davis quote: Well, here we are. This new “power” is exactly what Davis described over a century and a half ago.
Today’s unholy religion and “His Holiness” have different effects on two classes of people: politicians and voters. For politicians, it’s about feeling the peril of his power and his ability to deliver votes for those who servilely stay in his good graces and crush those who don’t. Worshippers and supplicants alike make regular pilgrimages to his “Holy Sees” (Mar-a-Lago, Bedminster, others) to venerate him and engage in worshipful ceremonies like all rising and applauding whenever he enters or exits a room, including all dining rooms with his private roped-off royal table and chair.
For voters, it’s different. His Holiness's hypnotic spell excites his sworn (and often armed) crusaders into believing he has all knowledge and all the answers (his omniscience) and can do what no one else can (his omnipotence). In his thrall and in their fervor, they are convinced that he only, as he has said, can do the impossible (“I alone can fix it.”). Most of his supporters tightly embrace his profession that he was appointed “for this time and for His special purposes.” He becomes their Messiah to whom they regularly send tithes and offerings, and onto whom they project all their hopes.
How long can this continue? Religions are only as enduring as their worshippers continue their adoration. The more His Holiness, his companies, and his cronies continue to be hit with myriad lawsuits, indictments, and investigative exposés, the more reality intrudes, and the more worried his party will become about how such things might complicate his reelection. Other Republican suns will rise during the presidential election season. As stars disappear with the sunrise, Trump’s light will dim, perhaps to disappearance. And for those like “my Kevin” who hitched their wagon to his star? They will disappear with him.