Our landfills and oceans are full of plastic waste. Plastic is in the food cycle, and with our consumption of animal protein, it is now in our bodies. It's a serious world-wide issue. The train derailment in Ohio that released huge amounts of vinyl chloride used to make PVC plastics, and other chemicals, is part of the problem.
The advocacy group Beyond Plastics released a report titled “The Real Truth About the United States Plastics Recycling Rate,” which documented a recycling rate of 5 percent to 6 percent for 2021. The group also revealed that while plastic recycling is on the decline, the per capita generation of plastic waste has increased by 263 percent since 1980.
The United States produces the most plastic waste per capita worldwide. This is followed by the United Kingdom, South Korea and Germany. By comparison, India and China are 18th and 19th, respectively. The Philippines produces around 33 percent of all oceanic plastic waste worldwide.
The failure of plastic recycling contrasts with paper, which is recycled at around 68 percent. The high recycling rates for post-consumer paper and cardboard prove that recycling works to reclaim valuable natural material resources. It is plastic recycling that has always failed as it has never reached 10 percent.
In November 2022, Shell Chemical Appalachia LLC, a subsidiary of Shell, commenced operations at its Shell Polymers Monaca site. This facility uses ethane from shale gas to produce polyethylene. Ethane is a byproduct of oil refining and when its molecules are "cracked" produces ethylene. Then three reactors combine ethylene with catalysts to create polyethylene plastic which is turned into pellets. Estimates suggest that an operation this size would use ethane from as many as 1,000 fracking wells.
The plant is expected to emit up to 2.25 million tons of climate warming gases annually, equivalent to approximately 430,000 extra cars on the road. It will also emit 159 tons of particulate matter, 522 tons of volatile organic compounds, and more than 40 tons of other hazardous air pollutants. All this is an addition to the pollutants of other plants. The U.S. plastics industry emits green-house gases at the same rate as 116 coal-fired power plants, according to a report from Beyond Plastics.
Exposure to these emissions is linked to brain, liver and kidney issues; cardiovascular and respiratory disease; miscarriages and birth defects; and childhood leukemia and cancer. Is this the future we want to leave to our descendants?
If this plant is profitable, more like it will follow in the Ohio River Valley, which stretches through parts of Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Plastics manufacturing is estimated to account for more than a third of the growth in oil demand by 2030 and nearly half by 2050 — ahead of trucks, aviation and shipping, according to the International Energy Agency. Considering the volatility of the world's oil markets, the U.S. needs to save this precious natural resource for more important future uses.
Another nasty type of plastic is polystyrene. Styrofoam is a Dow Chemical Company trademark for a specific type of extruded polystyrene. Polystyrene is not recyclable or allowed in recycling bins because of density and contamination. Polystyrene foam is 95 percent air, so it is not cost-effective to store or ship. It’s often contaminated with food or drink, and it’s difficult to clean because it’s so porous.
Polystyrene foam is a cheap material for insulation and packing material, but it's extremely bad for the environment in every way. Alternate packaging made from cardboard, paper and other materials is a better option. Instead of polystyrene coffee cups, a washable ceramic mug is preferred. Vendors such as restaurants and shippers that still use polystyrene need to change to cardboard.
The world got along fine before the development of plastic, and we need to significantly reduce our use of it and eliminate polystyrene completely. No more plastics producing plants should be constructed and many plastics plants in existence need to be restructured to something else. Politicians that promote all the various polluting businesses, including plastics manufacturing, need to be re-educated about the evils of plastics or voted out of office — for our children's sake, for subsequent generations, and saving the planet from ruin.
David Keranen is a retired educator.