Our landfills and oceans are full of plastic waste. Plastic is in the food cycle, and with our consumption of animal protein, it is now in our bodies. It's a serious world-wide issue. The train derailment in Ohio that released huge amounts of vinyl chloride used to make PVC plastics, and other chemicals, is part of the problem.

The advocacy group Beyond Plastics released a report titled “The Real Truth About the United States Plastics Recycling Rate,” which documented a recycling rate of 5 percent to 6 percent for 2021. The group also revealed that while plastic recycling is on the decline, the per capita generation of plastic waste has increased by 263 percent since 1980.