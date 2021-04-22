For my birthday this month my daughter gave me a red T-shirt that says, “vaccinated since 2021 safe and effective,” with a picture of Dr. Fauci’s face. Is this my passport to reopening normal heaven? Will people smile and wave at me, “Hey, dude, way to go … welcome!” or will they scrunch their faces and call me a traitor to freedom? Of course I could have a more subtle vaccination passport like a small “v” tattooed on my forehead, but that could be mistaken to mean “virgin” or “vegan,” both implausible given my ripened age and the cheese stuffed bagel before me.
Vaccination passport. Another pandemic meteor striking our usual, comfortable way of living. Another attack on our freedom! But is it? Once again we need to calm down and think, think, and not simply erupt about what freedom means, specifically whether vaccination passports violate our freedom.
First, and this bears repeating: Freedom does not mean that we can do whatever we wish, especially if it harms others. That is the point of things like speed limits and laws against theft, murder, harassment and abuse. Yet even with these restrictions we have our fundamental freedoms untouched. We have the freedom to read what we wish, form our own thoughts and beliefs, and live what we consider to be a good life. Vaccination passports do not prevent us from doing this.
We do not have to possess a vaccination passport to believe in a religion or not. To embrace, for example, Judaism, Christianity, Islam, Hinduism, Buddhism, Native American religions, and conservative or liberal views of these. Or to reject religions and live according to secular beliefs like agnosticism or atheism, following philosophy not theology. We do not have to possess a vaccination passport to live our lives according to our beliefs.
We do not have to possess a vaccination passport to meet with our family and friends to talk and laugh with them. We do not have to have a vaccination passport to walk in our neighborhood or in the park. We do not have to have a vaccination passport to drive to nearby mountains and beaches to feel the silence of the forests and hear the joyful chant of the waves. And we can enjoy city life, Bakersfield, and drive to LA or San Francisco to feel the rush of urban life. Each morning I write at Dagny’s downtown and do not need a vaccination passport to do so, enjoying a coffee and the smiles of friends. We have the freedom to embrace so much in life.
I have a passport that is required for me to travel to other countries. And when I go to England or France, I must show this passport. Further, there are countries that require vaccinations in order to enter them, as I had to do when planning a trip to China a few years ago. Is this an unjust encroachment on my freedom? Of course not. Proof of identification is also necessary for drivers licenses, marriage licenses, voting, and benefits like Social Security and Medicare. When I make a transaction at my local credit union I must show my identification. Do these infringe on our freedom? Of course not. They ensure safety, honesty and benefits.
True freedom does not exist without love. To care for the safety and health of others. For our family, our friends, our neighbors, and strangers like the homeless. Freedom without love is enclosed in self-interest, is selfish. To decry the vaccination passport in the name of freedom is to put love of self before love of others because, as with masks, the purpose of the vaccination passport is to protect others from the virus.
Freedom without love is like the empty sky without the sun. Freedom without love is like the desert without rain.
True freedom is necessary for us to live full and happy lives. Love is necessary for us to live in respect and in caring communities. Vaccination passports tell us to love our neighbors as ourselves. Love is the beating heart of true freedom.
Jack Hernandez is a retired director of the Norman Levan Center of the Humanities at Bakersfield College.