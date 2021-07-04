In early July 1776, the Continental Congress declared its Independence from the British on behalf of our 13 colonies. It was a defining moment in our American history, and we still have so much to celebrate on this 245th birthday of the most unique and unparalleled experiment in human government that the world has ever seen.
As we celebrate this 4th of July, this year in particular will serve as a poignant reminder of the rugged individuality, spirit of self-determination, and unparalleled freedoms that we as Americans enjoy. Since March of last year, Kern County has, like the rest of our nation, united to overcome a global crisis. This pandemic has brought discussions of our freedoms and American spirit to the fore, and served as a reminder of the fragile nature of those freedoms. Collectively, we have worked hard toward a goal of getting “back to normal,” and to affirm our promise of “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”
As we pull further away from COVID-19 restrictions, we have cause to celebrate our nation and values as safely as possible, and with full enthusiasm. Though this has been a profound year of loss and hardship, with much change and turmoil, succeeding in the face of adversity is what our country does best. And nowhere is that more true than Kern County. So please, join me in cherishing our country, our freedoms, and the countless causes we do have for celebration.
This Independence Day let us be reminded of those who have gone before us and paid the ultimate sacrifice to preserve our way of life. Regardless of risk, countless Americans throughout our history have stood against the threats faced by our nation, and liberty has always prevailed. Our military men and women, who have always stood ready to defend our freedoms, and many of whom laid down their lives for us. Our healthcare workers, who have worked tirelessly to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and care for our citizens. And our first responders, who selflessly protect our communities, day-in and day-out. These men and women represent the best in us, and their sacrifices deserve to be honored this day and every day.
In this bold American spirit, which is personified by the residents of Kern County, there is reason to be hopeful. While most of us were limited to staying at home over the past year, our local businesses fought hard to keep the lights on, the bills paid, and provide employees the opportunity to keep food on their tables. Teachers, administrators and parents worked tirelessly to maintain a critical system of educational support for our children. Our agricultural work force kept us fed and nourished us with our local bounty. And even when air travel was halted, when stores and restaurants were shut down, and when people stopped driving to work and stayed home, our oil and gas industry kept working hard so that we could still meet our energy demands.
This July 4th will have a special meaning for many. Though many of us personally, and all of us collectively,have suffered great loss this past year,we must still embrace our blessings and our community, as we celebrate with honor, respect, and a spirit of renewed hope.
Phillip Peters serves as the chairman of the Kern County Board of Supervisors.