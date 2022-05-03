As the largest provider of workforce education in the state, the California Community College system has a vital role to play in the state’s economic future. Nowhere is this more important than here in Kern County, where we face an economic transition to the carbon neutral economy that is unique in the state, if not the nation.
At the Kern Community College District — which serves more than 30,000 students annually at Bakersfield, Porterville and Cerro Coso colleges — our mission is to prepare a capable and skilled workforce to fill future jobs in our community. But we also have a duty to our students and graduates, to make sure after they complete their education and training, they can land a good job.
As we rebuild after the pandemic, the paradigm for job creation and economic development has shifted to a focus on job quality. Traditionally success in workforce and economic development was defined in numbers — the number of new jobs created, the number of workers placed in jobs. Today the emphasis is on creating “quality” jobs and ensuring equitable access to them.
So what is a good job?
Four decades of labor market data have shown that wages have largely stagnated for the American worker, despite significant economic expansion that created millions of jobs in the same period. So wages are certainly part of the definition of a good job but it’s not a complete picture.
“High road jobs” is a new term labor economists have coined to describe employment characterized by family-sustaining, living wages, comprehensive benefits and opportunity for career advancement. Workers’ safety, respect and voice are also often included in the description of high road jobs.
High road job development is a major focus of the Good Jobs with Equity Summit being held today in Bakersfield. The event is hosted by Eloy Oakley, the state chancellor overseeing all of California’s 116 community colleges, Sonya Christian, Kern Community College District chancellor and Tim Rainey, executive director of the California Workforce Development Board, and brings together the top minds from around the state and throughout the community college system in the areas of workforce and economic development, career education and equity and inclusion to talk about the path forward.
At KCCD, we have already started to lay the groundwork for high road job creation by actively building coalitions focused on major economic sectors like manufacturing, healthcare and energy. Critically, these coalitions include both industry partners and employers as well as workers and employment associations to plan and strategize for the future.
Simultaneously, on the equity side, KCCD is casting a wide net to bring non-traditional students into our education and training programs. We’re committed to new efforts to reach those who are disconnected from traditional pathways to work and school so they too have access to better jobs.
We’re doing this through a proactive approach to meet people where they are. We have a major new emphasis on non-credit education that creates short-term, no-cost opportunities for those who can’t be traditional college students to access higher education. At Bakersfield College we currently offer more than two dozen non-credit certificate programs with classes in the evening, online or located at adult schools and community centers in rural and outlying areas.
Each of these classes is an entry point to a wider breadth of opportunity. One non-credit class can help someone land a job, a certificate might help them earn a promotion. Likewise, we can work with incumbent workers in entry-level jobs to upskill and move them into higher paying positions.
But to be successful, there has to be a good job available for these students upon completion — a job where students can continue to learn and grow and increase their earnings.
The bottom line is this: The days are long gone when we as community colleges can sit around and wait for the jobs to show up, then scurry to train workers to fill them. Chancellor Christian’s call to action is that we move with urgency to identify individuals and communities who may have been invisible to the mainstream pathways to work, and directly empower them to play a role in defining their economic and social futures. With workers, educators and employers working together, we can advance economic and social mobility for all.
The time is now to reimagine the future of work in our region, and to ensure that our approach not only creates vibrant and sustainable new industries and businesses, but also benefits the workforce and their families.
Trudy Gerald is the associate vice chancellor for Economic and Workforce Development for the Kern Community College District.