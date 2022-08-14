Mary 2022.jpg

Dr. Mary C. Barlow is Kern County Superintendent of Schools.

The week ahead marks one of my favorite times of the year as most of Kern’s nearly 240,000 public school students return to the classroom after a much-needed summer holiday. After more than two years of disruption due to the pandemic, the first day of school signifies a new beginning filled with optimism. We have learned much throughout this adversity and have emerged a stronger, more cohesive, and better performing education community.

I am proud of the tenacity, can-do attitude, and collaborative spirit of Kern’s 46 school districts, institutes of higher learning, industry partners, and the 240,000 children and families we serve. Our rise to the challenge of adapting to new technologies, extending learning opportunities, and advancing curriculum inspires me.