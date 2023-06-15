IMG-0058.JPG

The ubiquitous but not quite unique breakfast treat, the chicken fried steak, is a Bakersfield favorite — but its history and origins begin in the Texas Hill Country.

During the mid-19th century, economic and political upheaval in Germany and Austria caused an influx of immigration to central Texas. The new arrivals to the Midwest southern plains brought their culinary traditions. The German noun “schnitzel” meant any meat cutlet breaded and quickly pan fried in light oil.