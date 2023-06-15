The ubiquitous but not quite unique breakfast treat, the chicken fried steak, is a Bakersfield favorite — but its history and origins begin in the Texas Hill Country.
During the mid-19th century, economic and political upheaval in Germany and Austria caused an influx of immigration to central Texas. The new arrivals to the Midwest southern plains brought their culinary traditions. The German noun “schnitzel” meant any meat cutlet breaded and quickly pan fried in light oil.
The Austrians were a bit more fussy; their wienerschnitzel had to be a veal cutlet breaded and fried until it shone golden. As soon as tougher and less costly cuts of beef became available, the mallet tenderizer made the beef schnitzel much more palatable to the new German Texas family.
According to the Texas Historical Association, the first true chicken fried steak was created by accident in 1911 by Jimmy Don Perkins, a short order cook working at a lunch counter in La Mesa, Texas. As the Historical Association relates, Jimmy Don mixed up a couple of customers’ orders. One wanted a fried steak; the other, fried chicken. Voila! A culinary triumph was hatched (or born, choose your metaphor).
Soon, Jimmy Don’s mistake spread throughout the Southwest. By 1924, the Los Angeles Times ran a story about the dish including a recipe adapted from the original 1911 version by Jimmy Don Perkins.
So revered is the chicken fried steak that the state of Oklahoma has enshrined it as part of the state's official meal. In 1988, the Oklahoma State legislature created the official state meal with these dishes: chicken fried steak, sausage with biscuits and gravy, fried okra, black eyed peas and cornbread. Dessert is strawberry shortcake and pecan pie.
During the Great Depression and Dust Bowl that happened simultaneously, thousands of hard-working people left their home states of Texas and Oklahoma and came to the Golden State of California, including Bakersfield and Kern County, and they brought their favorite foods with them — the chicken fried steak, first and foremost.
To paraphrase the great radio commentator and Tulsa, Oklahoma, native Paul Harvey, not only have you heard the rest of the story; you just read the whole story.
Jeffrey Weese is an antiquarian specializing in Greek and Roman coins.