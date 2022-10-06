Kern County has grown remarkable, accomplished human beings. Some were transplants, many were born and educated in the County’s education systems.
Varied in background and profession, each left their mark in constructive lives that contributed to advancing the well-being of their fellow citizens. Individual as they were in their particular contribution, all possessed the same core character that showed why they stood apart from most others.
Each habitually demonstrated actions and behaviors that millennia of civilized man has recognized and cherished: decency, thoughtfulness, generosity, honest and humble spirit of service. The degree to which they acted put them in a league of their own. The Rev. Tyree Toliver Jr., Wendy Wayne, Mayor Harvey L. Hall, Dr. Christine Lizardi Frazier, Steven Neal, Pauline Larwood, Rep. Bill Thomas, Irma Carson, Buck Owens, Coach Mike Butcher, Don Clark, Jim Burke ...
Not many years ago, Bakersfield’s “Favorite Son” justifiably possessed membership in this group. Not today.
Brazenly, Kevin McCarthy has become a leader in defending behaviors and actions that millennia of civilized mankind have labored to eradicate from their societies: deceitfulness, mistrust, destructive false witness and dishonest, secretive behaviors. The wicked irony is, he cleverly camouflages this in the name of principles dearly held by nearly every American citizen.
In reincarnating the spirit of Vidkun Quisling, Congressman McCarthy renounces loyalty to this country that nourishes him. Through word and action he removes that loyalty and replaces it with the credo of his beloved political master. That master embodies the goal and techniques of Vladimir Lenin, whose mission was to smash the administrative state.
Unquestioning citizens who re-elect the congressman this November will enable him to relentlessly deceive for two more years. Questioning, discerning citizens relying on their ability to distinguish truth from lies, right from wrong and good from bad, will not vote for him.
Citizens who are troubled and unsure about their vote might consider these questions before they darken that bubble.
"If your pastor, your daughter’s classroom teacher, your employer, your doctor, the waitress, a fellow worker, your spouse, or your Congressman conduct their lives with decency, thoughtfulness, generosity and honest spirit of service, would you say “Yes, I identify with these people. This is me, I stand with them.”
Or, if the aforementioned stimulates and encourages deceitfulness, mistrust, destructive false witness and dishonest, sneaky behaviors, would you say, “Yes, I agree and support people who behave this way. This is me.”
In my humble opinion, a “yes” to the second question puts you in the same league with Mr. McCarthy.
Sitting on the hood of a car while your friend is driving is a foolish thing to do. Much more foolish is if you are an unquestioning voter for “my Kevin” and you claim him as “your Kevin.” Relying on my humble discernment, I would say, “That’s what I call unquestioningly being in a league of your own . . .”
Larry M. Holochwost of Bakersfield retired as the superintendent-principal of South Fork Union School District and served as a staff sergeant in the U.S. Air Force from 1966-1970.