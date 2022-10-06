IMG_9257.jpeg

Larry M. Holochwost of Bakersfield retired as the superintendent-principal of South Fork Union School District and served as a staff sergeant in the U.S. Air Force from 1966-1970.

Kern County has grown remarkable, accomplished human beings. Some were transplants, many were born and educated in the County’s education systems.

Varied in background and profession, each left their mark in constructive lives that contributed to advancing the well-being of their fellow citizens. Individual as they were in their particular contribution, all possessed the same core character that showed why they stood apart from most others.

