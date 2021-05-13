Humor me for one second: Pick a nearby neighbor. Imagine what it might be like if they had four people living in each bedroom (i.e. a four-bedroom home = 16 people). Might that impact your family or place a burden on your neighborhood?
Well, this question is not hypothetical for my family and neighbors on Panorama Drive. Casa Esperanza purchased a single-family home nearby in hopes of creating their first transitional home for homeless women and children.
We do not oppose the idea of helping this vulnerable population. We oppose the implementation plan. We have studied it and done extensive research on projects like it, local zoning, and statewide legislation. We do not consider the plan to be viable and realistic.
First, Casa Esperanza refuses to explicitly state that the residents will come from Bakersfield, or even Kern County. How is this project going to help our local homeless crisis if they cannot even guarantee that the people are local to our area?
Secondly, Casa Esperanza refuses to state a maximum resident number for their housing program. I had to research and calculate a number for the proposed site. The total occupancy allowed by square footage will be 22 people in this single-family home!
Why do we care how many people live in this house? For one, it's the logistics of running a household with so many individuals! There will be more trash, noise, vehicles and demands on infrastructure and utilities. Now, this doesn’t directly impact a neighbor unless it is uncontrolled. Casa Esperanza intends to have only one live-in advisor. This person will likely be inexperienced in dealing with people who have experienced physical or emotional traumas. Nor will they likely have skills to manage large groups of people attempting to live peacefully under one roof. Our request for more supervision has gone unanswered.
Finally, as a mom and educator, I take issue with the lack of childcare support and transportation to and from school. This is one of the hardest challenges for any parent. Casa Esperanza assumes the women will not have vehicles. Therefore, I think it would be wise for them to provide a shuttle for all the school-age children. Casa Esperanza touts the proximity to Bakersfield College and its Child Development Center as positive aspects to their location. However, unless the women are registered students at BC, there is a very low probability that they will be able to utilize this for childcare. If I was trying to get back on my feet, I think childcare support could be the most helpful way for someone to help me get ahead.
Instead, Casa Esperanza has chosen other ways to “help” these women. Staff members will do the grocery shopping and each resident will take turns preparing a “family meal.” How is this preparing them for the realities of permanent housing when someone else is doing the shopping, you are not allowed any personal food, and you only need to cook dinner once a week?
I get that they want to support these women toward self-sufficiency by not doing everything for them. However, if Casa Esperanza’s plans do not match reality, the people who will suffer first will be the very women and children they are trying to help. Councilman Ken Weir said, “I don’t want to invade somebody’s neighborhood with something that I have little confidence in succeeding.” The City Council expressed concern about the organization’s businesses model and financial stability.
The city maintains the program needs a Conditional Use Permit in order to legally operate, which they were denied in January. However, Casa Esperanza went ahead and closed escrow on the property anyway, spending $320k of donations on a property that they don’t know if they can operate in. This is not proper planning, so how are we to have confidence in Casa Esperanza’s ability to successfully operate?
Next time you see a headline or hear a 30-second “elevator pitch” for a proposal, such as this one, please do yourself and your community a favor and read up on the plan before hitting “like” or pledging money until you truly feel like you know enough to support it in good conscience.
Kristen Urquidez is a local mom and educator. She has unofficially served as the neighborhood liaison since learning about this project.