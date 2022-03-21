My congratulations to all those who made Wednesday night's vote possible at the Bakersfield City Council to adopt a fair and inclusive redistricting map for the next 10 years — the first ever!
To emphasize just how significant this victory is, let me put it in historical and personal perspective.
For all of Bakersfield's history as an incorporated city, there's been political and residential apartheid practiced by its majority-white population, its political leaders, local businesses, and voting residents. In the 1940s and '50s there was a strong civil rights alliance of Blacks and Mexican-American residents to even have their harshly segregated and woefully neglected neighborhoods incorporated into the city (on the east side).
In the early 1990s, when I arrived to teach at CSUB, I received a "Welcome Wagon" package as a new resident of Bakersfield. Inspecting the brochures, I realized non-whites were invisible to anyone being warmly welcomed to what seemed to be an idyllic white city. It was as if I had arrived at a town in Northern Maine!
When Cesar Chavez died in 1993, I was shocked that there was no response whatsoever from city and county officials — no lowering of flags, no official declaration, nothing. Chavez, of course, was demonized by the white political machine that had a grip on power at the time.
As I got involved in local issues, I soon discovered there was not a single Latino elected official in the City Council — nor ever had been! The sole person of color elected was the indefatigable Irma Carson.
Later on, when I got involved with Dr. Jess Nieto, Dolores Huerta, and others (UFW, SEIU, to name a few), to organize the two historic immigrant marches of 2006 — the largest ever in the history of the city — I discovered that there were no Latino or people of color heads of any city departments — including the police, park services, etc., — that I could talk to. Ms. Carson had to intervene to get us a permit to march and rally at the parks (Jastro and Beach).
On the first march, cops posted sharpshooters on the roofs of buildings to watch 15,000 Latino immigrants and their families march peacefully, pulling baby carriages.
This newspaper, sad to say, ignored the first march and smeared the second — by spinning out of all proportion a minor incident involving a paletero (popsicle vendor), despite the admirable civic behavior of 30,000 peaceful marchers.
The city was so socially divided that with the exception of two representatives from the Sikh community, no other ethnic community responded to the invitation to join the coalition or show up at the marches. Yet Latino immigrants marched, and to make a point we were here and not leaving, symbolically took over the white, affluent neighborhood of Westchester — twice.
Over the years, local Republican white politicians have whipped up fear of Latino immigrants and the growth of Latinos in general. The most notorious is David Couch, who literally made his career in the Bakersfield City Council and later the Kern Board of Supervisors by immigrant-bashing and Latino-baiting. The sole Latino representatives in these bodies have had to endure wall-to-wall opposition from their white peers on any number of resolutions.
And this included the decennial votes to redraw the districts at the school, city and county levels. As time went by and legal redistricting battles ensued to rectify endemic gerrymandering, the Bakersfield City Council’s wards remained stubbornly gerrymandered.
No more. Wednesday night, in an impressive show of Latinos, Punjabi/Sikh, and Black multiracial unity, backed by prominent business groups, the proposed gerrymandered map proposed by a white councilmember — and chair of the local Republican Party — was rejected in favor of the first equitable, truly representative map for all ethnic communities.
A bright new day has arrived for Bakersfield. Bravo! It's been a long, uphill battle since the days our discriminated and segregated communities of color had to battle to even be incorporated into the city and gain access to urban services.
May the City Council constituted more equitably after the November elections embrace a new vision of governance that is inclusive of all.
Gonzalo Santos is professor emeritus of sociology at Cal State Bakersfield.