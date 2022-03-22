The definition of insanity that makes sense to me is when you repeat the same thing and expect a different result. (Albert Einstein)
History records the many failures in trying to make a country and its citizens into clones of ourselves. This bankrupt policy I name the “Snake Solution” suggests that if you cut off the head of the snake, then it will die. Unfortunately, many snakes are ready to take the ruler's place. The short term, expedient non-solution fails to reach its true goal of a self-supporting society that provides education, safety, opportunity and peace for its population.
First we must recognize that it takes an authoritarian regime and and “impotent” population in order for it to succeed. We recognize that physical impotency prevents the birth of life. I am referring to the “impotency" that prevents the attainment of the quality of life that has been created.
There exist today a resource that is ready, willing and able to take on this challenge without bloodshed. I am referring to the ex-patriots who fled their countries and have experienced the benefits of a democratic politic that is accountable to his people.
Countries that have successfully incorporated democratic principles and institutions in their self governments should establish and support an incubator for democracy. We have successful incubators for entrepreneurship for business development; why not an incubator to encourage peace and prosperity in willing countries of the world?
The incubator I have in mind would be designed to include a framework including, but not limited, to the following:
1. An application by a willing country for participation;
2. Financial support from the worlds democratic nations;
3. A legal system, free of corruption, that recognizes the cultural traditions of the people;
4. An education system that provides both vocational and academic content;
5. An economic trading bloc among democratic nations that will support the development of all developing and developed democratic nations;
6. Recognize the forced and, necessary, emigration that will be exacerbated by political and climate disruption;
7. Consider making this an organization of Democratic Nations that may subsist within the existing United Nations charter;
8. A platform that will include a unified commitment toward sustainability of our planet and its inhabitants;
9. Include partnership opportunities for non-governmental individuals and organizations to work toward a common goal;
10. Incorporate the participation by expatriots to fill responsible positions to ensure a successful transformation to a responsible democratic society as the country progresses to a government, of, by and for the people.
I have offered a few suggestions and I encourage each of you to think about the problems we all face and come up with your contribution to improving our imperfect world.
If not now-when?
Phil Rudnick of Bakersfield is a proud citizen of America. He can be reached at phil@upstartvillage.com.