Jo Godwin once wrote (although it is often misattributed to Dorothy Parker): “A truly great library contains something in it to offend everyone.” I pride myself on having just such a collection. Since this is National Banned Books Week (Sept. 18 to 24), I would like to suggest that everyone pick up a book, any book, that has been deemed so dangerous that it should be burned, blocked, censored or otherwise banned.
Here are only three of my most treasured recommendations:
"Huckleberry Finn" by Mark Twain. This book may at first appear to be a much-valued classic of American literature, but it has come under fire from many quarters because of its use of inflammatory language and its sometimes-naïve depictions of slavery. In the context of the twenty-first century, there is much to unpack, but this book is still the finest work by an American author. No other book has ever so perfectly caught the American spirit. At one point in the novel, Huck decides to do the right thing, no matter what the cost, no matter what the consequences. It may not be what Americans are, but it is what we wish we could be.
"Satanic Verses," by Salman Rushdie. Rushdie has been living under a fatwa requiring his murder for decades. Assassins have made attempts on his life in the past. He was recently attacked on stage and stabbed repeatedly before he could deliver a speech about the human rights of free expression. That is certainly the most vivid and terrifying effort to suppress a book and silence an author. The book is one of the best examples of magical realism. It goes deep into the experience of an immigrant living in Britain and it is unlikely that there is a better exploration of cultural identity and the conflict of assimilation and integration. His use of parallel stories is both dream-like and visceral.
"The Lord of the Rings," by J.R.R. Tolkien. This book, often published as a trilogy, is a magnificent and epic tale. It is the best example of an author creating a fictional universe, complete with history, linguistics and culture. The story of the defeat of tyranny by the most humble of people and the value of simple friendship and loyalty is charming and riveting. Beyond its popularity and its many media interpretations, it is as fun as it is important.
The generous reader will forgive me for not dwelling on why these works were banned. It is enough that there are always voices which wish to silence what they do not love. That these books are considered so dangerous that society must suppress them is shocking and very sad.
It is my hope that people will intentionally seek out these exceptionally dangerous books and read them with open hearts. Mark Twain once said, “Censorship is telling a man he can’t have a steak just because a baby can’t chew it.”
John DeVera is a teacher in the Kern High school District, where he has been encouraging students for 40 years.