JohnDeVera.jpeg

John DeVera is a teacher in the Kern High school District, where he has been encouraging students for 40 years.

Jo Godwin once wrote (although it is often misattributed to Dorothy Parker): “A truly great library contains something in it to offend everyone.” I pride myself on having just such a collection. Since this is National Banned Books Week (Sept. 18 to 24), I would like to suggest that everyone pick up a book, any book, that has been deemed so dangerous that it should be burned, blocked, censored or otherwise banned.

Here are only three of my most treasured recommendations: