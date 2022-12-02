image0 (10).jpeg

Roger Strader

I have grown weary of anti-2nd Amendment proponents having a platform to espouse ideas that do not stand up to reason. Mr. David Keranen’s continued articles are a prime example of this and I would like to throw some ideas out that are not often brought up.

The 2nd Amendment has the same standing as all of the other amendments. To try and criticize the 2nd Amendment as only protecting muskets is ridiculous, using the same logic since computers, cell phones, e-mail and the internet, were not present when the Bill of Rights was written. It would be perfectly correct for the government to censure all of that free speech. Do you want the government to take over and restrict/limit your speech on those platforms? Electronic forms of communication should not be protected by the 1st Amendment. The 4th Amendment would also be compromised regarding searches. Are you OK with that?

