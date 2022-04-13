A highly respected community leader said to me recently: “The City Council has no vision!”
Vision is such a critical component of leadership, I felt compelled to follow through to see if this is indeed a valid critique or not.
Undoubtedly, each council member has a personal vision for our city; however, have they collectively reached consensus on what our city’s future direction should look like?
That’s what matters.
The logical first question is: Has our City Council adopted a vision statement? I’ve looked throughout our city’s website as this is where vision statements typically are prominently displayed.
However, none was found.
Another determination of our city’s visionary leadership are the classic differences between leadership and management.
For example:
• Leaders envision WHAT is needed to move our city forward into the future — based on what they see happening today as well as on the horizon and beyond.
• They do so by adopting 3- to 5-year strategic goals — or longer — plus one or more annual operational objectives to work toward accomplishment each year of each longer-term strategy.
• In contrast, managers plan, organize, direct and control HOW staff is to accomplish WHAT it is their leaders have outlined. They do so by drafting an ordinance, policy statement or action plan for each operational objective. Doing so should tell us WHO is to do WHAT by WHEN and, if funding is needed, for HOW MUCH.
• The Council then approves — with or without revisions — the staff’s work product for implementation and funding.
Are these elements part of our council’s leadership role and responsibility — or do council members instead become deeply involved — and deeply distracted from their leadership role — by micromanaging matters that more properly are the province of our city manager or city attorney?
This differentiation between WHAT and HOW is critical for any organization to function effectively.
As many have said, “leadership is doing the right things while management is doing things right.” Crossing the line — in either direction — between leadership and management is counterproductive.
It’s not that our council doesn’t have goals. It has at least eight “City Council goals” and five “project goals” — which is excellent, of course.
Unfortunately, each set of goals appears to be no more than a series of topics to be addressed — not long-term strategic goals (a visionary process in itself).
It’s important to understand that only major “big picture” strategic goals for our city need be included — what are called KPIs — key performance indicators. Departmental projects and goals should reflect most others. Performance accountability is essential at both council and departmental levels.
Most KPIs adopted by the council properly become “policies” or “ordinances” — yet drafting such documents is the role of the city manager or city attorney staff, not council members. Council actions include the approval of such documents, of course — with or without revisions — before implementation and funding.
This analogy may help: “Leaders are the architects. Managers are the builders.” That says it well.
Incidentally, our city’s Police Department (and perhaps other departments) has already formally adopted mission and even values statements for their leadership role within their department — but no vision statement I could find.
Our City Council should set the example for its departments to emulate!
Also, the new (mostly state mandated) Bakersfield 2045 Rise — a visioning project — is excellent; however, like our earlier Greater Bakersfield Vision 2020 project (for which I chaired its Quality of Life segment), it addresses only partial dimensions within our city. And like Vision 2020, it doesn’t impact the essential elements needed for visionary leadership at the council level.
My friend is correct. Our City Council lacks vision.
In summary, we community members greatly appreciate the hard work of our City Council members and staff; however, visionary leadership is direly needed to move us into the future more effectively than is possible with the Council's current planning model.
John Pryor is a management consultant specializing in strategic planning. He served earlier as a member of the city’s Police Commission. He is a recipient of the John Brock Community Service Award of CSU Bakersfield’s School of Business and Public Administration.