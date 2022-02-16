“Whoever debases others debases himself.” — James Baldwin
Critical Race Theory may have a Critical Math Problem. CRT was developed nearly 50 years ago by the respected civil rights attorney and popular minority Harvard Law professor Derrick Bell (1930-2011). He argued that Whites continually rob minorities of any chance of ever experiencing social or legal justice, or ever climbing up the social and economic ladder. Starting as a mostly backward-looking assertion about White racism against Black Americans (now generalized to all minorities), Bell argued that White racism — a calculated stranglehold oppression by the White majority on minorities — is so deeply ingrained in Whites and public and private institutions that it never will and never can be eradicated.
Yet according to the most recent demographic analyses we see something going on that belies his theory. Increasingly, minorities are on the ascent and moving into the middle and upper middle classes. Locally and nationally, ever greater numbers of minorities are completing higher education. Likewise with entering the military, a second exit-ramp from oppression. Locally, the number of minority professionals and entrepreneurs and the number and size of minority businesses are steadily growing and steadily claiming increasing shares of our economy. That’s the good news.
But something else is going on as well. And it’s troubling. In 1996, Harvard professor Sam Huntington presciently and controversially argued that as a culture becomes more and more ethnically diverse, a “critical mass” will occur at which time the formerly dominant class falls numerically, and thus politically, from dominance and becomes just one of many insular and often competing minorities. Society breaks up into contending racial pieces.
Painful social, economic and political upheavals for the former majority, now just one more minority, must be faced. It may even be that a former marginalized, even ridiculed, minority becomes the majority (politically and otherwise). When this happens, Huntington predicted, racial conflict and angry, vengeful, racial violence will occur. His argument was discounted by scholars of various other views toward cultural diversity — like assimilationism and accommodationism. Fast-forward from 1996. We are seeing his predictions coming true — in some sectors.
Within some of our classes we are seeing easy acceptance, even welcome, of ethnic diversity. Within others we are seeing the opposite: increased racism and hatred. So maybe both ideas, clashing versus assimilating, were true, but for different groups. So what makes them different? Educational level is one thing. Generally, the higher one’s level of education and the more they know about other cultures and their achievements, the lower is their racism. The lower one’s educational level, the opposite tends to be true, especially when Huntington’s critical mass of diversity occurs.
Race conventionally has been defined by differences in physical appearance — like skin color, eye shape, hair texture. As racial intermarriage increases and genes blend, physical differences fade, and race as a biological concept marked by physical differences loses meaning. The more useful criterion of classification thereafter becomes ethnicity, a question of with which culture does one identify.
Now to racism: the tendency to view with dislike, and to denigrate, members of another race. Being “race aware” is not racist. One cannot not notice differences. It’s what one does meaning-wise with those differences that makes for racism. Thinking that one’s own race is somehow superior to ethnic others? That’s racism. Demeaning and attaching negative or undesirable characteristics to members of other races? Racism. Looking down on and derogating other races? Racism. Prejudging individuals solely because of their race? Racism.
Will racism ever be eradicated? Not likely. There will always be those, of high and low estate, who because of their arrogance, or to artificially lift their feelings of self-worth, need a class of folks, often racially selected, in relation to which they can feel superior. Healthy pride-of-self is a need we all have. But toxic pride-of-self-because-of-my-race is about feeling baselessly superior to ethnic others.
Booker T. Washington told us that “the great cultivate love; only the little cherish a spirit of hatred.” Pray our better angels will lift us to higher, kinder, gentler, more loving places.
Brik McDill, Ph.D., of Bakersfield is a psychologist and an associate of CSUB’s Kegley Institute of Ethics.