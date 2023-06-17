Farmworkers.png

Farmworkers in a strawberry field in Santa Paula on April 15, 2020.

 Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP

Nearly six decades ago, the late Sen. Robert F. Kennedy came to California and gave a resounding speech on the virtues of decency that holds permanence today.

“If there is one overriding reality in this country,” he proclaimed, “it is the danger that we have an erosion of a sense of national decency.” Famously, he continued, “Poverty in this country is indecent.”

