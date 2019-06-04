Fresno journalist Mark Arax is author of "West of the West: Dreamers, Believers, Builders, And Killers In The Golden State"; "The King of California: JG Boswell and the Making of A Secret American Empire" (with Rick Wartzman); and "In My Father’s Name: A Family, a Town, a Murder"; and his latest, released this spring, "The Dreamt Land: Chasing Water and Dust Across California." The opinions expressed are his own.