This is a rebuttal to The Californian’s March 20 Our View, “Stand-alone elections department is a risky idea,” It was repeatedly mentioned in this editorial that the creation of a stand-alone election department would not be a wise choice. The author of this editorial was factually inaccurate and might as well have written "nothing to see here.”
This editorial stated that the Board of Supervisors needs to move slowly on this as to not lose the checks and balances that currently protect against corruption and negligence. Protecting against corruption and negligence oftentimes requires not only bold action, but quick, decisive action.
Fact: Under the current organization structure, there is no BOS oversight with the Auditor/Controller/County Clerk and Elections Department position.
Fact: Not everyone expressing dissatisfaction to the BOS was of the same political persuasion. So how can this accurately be labeled partisan? Who is misleading whom?
This elected position currently headed by Mary Bedard only answers to people every four years when she runs for re-election. The author of this editorial should be more concerned that without an Elections Department oversight by the BOS, no one has the power to impose fixes and address problems with the elections department. One person alone can potentially act incompetently or with malice. The editorial also pointed out that there are people under Bedard who run elections; however, they all work for her and at her pleasure. The current system as structured is all about one person without checks.
There are a great many concerned Kern County citizens who witnessed firsthand election irregularities at the various Kern County polling sites and the downtown elections office during the September governor recall election and testified as evidence to these facts to the BOS. Yes, witness testimony is evidence in a legal proceeding interpreted as valid, accurate or otherwise by those who hear it. To suggest these claims are unwarranted discounts the people's testimony entirely. Person after person after person gave similar testimony. Some even gave documented evidence of voter rolls improperly maintained and election code references denoting criteria for maintaining them which, was at the time of the BOS meeting, not followed.
Is the author suggesting that was made up as well? The real caution here should be that people are not confident in the elections process, are unhappy with the level of service provided by the elections department, and there are no checks and balances to mitigate this.
These election irregularities in addition to the fact that the Kern County voter rolls have almost doubled since the combining of the Auditor/Controller/County Clerk and Elections Department in 1995 indicates now more than ever the position must be decoupled. There are those who will say that we cannot afford to create another Kern County sole-department position and that it might be fiscally irresponsible.
However, one cannot put a price tag on voter confidence and election integrity. The citizens and voters of Kern County demand that our future elections be free, fair and done so with continual oversight. We strongly suggest a separation of the Elections Office from its current structure.
Vince Maiocco is a longtime community college professor and coach along with being the president of a local grass roots conservative group. Greg Perrone is a U.S. Navy veteran and the accounting and finance manager at a local geothermal energy service company.