If The Californian, in its coverage of the 16th state Senate District race between me and former Assemblywoman Shannon Grove, means to imply I am tenacious like a barking Chihuahua, I’ll take “scrappy” as a compliment.
But I'm not sure where you come up with the idea that I am a “newcomer.” Your Oct. 2 article, "Contest pits political heavyweight Grove against scrappy newcomer Musser-Lopez,” was in essence a hit piece that amounts to free political advertising for my partisan opponent, Grove.
Was Jason Kotowski's news article approved by the editorial board? As you must know I ran for the same office against Jean Fuller in 2014 as a write-in candidate and the article conveniently left out my over 10 years of federal government experience employed by the United States Department of the Interior and Agriculture, working extensively in the east Mojave portion of Senate District 16.
Further, I am not new to politics: I was elected to a Needles City Council seat in the 1990s and represented the community on the San Bernardino County Association of Governments. I also authored a voter initiative to prohibit the disposal of nuclear waste over pristine desert aquifers that received over 20,000 voter signatures and significantly effectuated the end (circa 1998) of a proposed international/national nuclear dump near the lower Colorado River in Senate District 16.
The Californian's article opens by noting that Grove was an Assembly representative but fails to mention that it was a rather pathetic, do-nothing showing and that her previous government experience amounts to three years as an administrative clerk in the military. I'm not sure what that was all about or under what circumstances she was separated from the service.
You also conveniently leave out “education level" from your article. This again favors Grove, who only has a high school diploma compared to my Bachelor of Arts degree in Anthropology and my current exemplary performance in a master’s degree program at Cal State San Bernardino, where I have received a grant to complete my thesis work.
Probably the most telling aspect of this lopsided comparison of the two candidates is the “present job” statement: You fail to state my full title, leaving out the “businesswoman" part. I own two businesses, both pertaining to property management. One is a professional archaeological consulting firm, the other a rental housing business. In my business capacity and in my capacity as a federal archaeologist I have created many jobs for professionals, not just government staff.
In closing, I just want to say that the article was unfair and deceitful.
No one that I know of, including me, is “for abortion." I am for constitutional rights and personal freedom and privileges — for a woman’s right to make decisions with regard to her own body and not have the government dictate when she is to reproduce or tell her that she is not allowed to reproduce.
I am not “against guns.” I am for common sense gun action — safety. If the Second Amendment means that we can all have the same weapons as the U.S. military, then we might as well all have nuclear bombs in our closet. Tell the truth, Californian: My opponent voted against regulation of the sales of high caliber automatic reload magazines. I, on the other hand, am for common sense protective measures that keeps assault weapons out of the hands of street gangs.
And now the editorial board at the Bakersfield Republican has actually endorsed Grove, apparently willing to curse all of us in Senate District 16 with a whackadoodle tea party nut-cake for the next four years. Shame.
Ruth Musser-Lopez, a Democrat from Needles, is a candidate for California's State Senate District 16. The opinions expressed are her own.