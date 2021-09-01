Someone needs to reply to the editorial ("Wake-up call: California is running out of water") about water in the Sunday paper. The problem isn’t a lack of water. The problem is that we don’t think about the problem, until it is a problem. Remember the man who fell out of a 10-story building. People heard, at each floor, his remark, “So far, so good!” The man needs to plan his future earlier than his arrival below. The state needs to think about water during wet years.
California has a series of lakes and dams to fill for storage during dry years. But do we fill them? Isabella Lake can’t be filled to capacity. We must protect the “flycatcher” that lives up stream. Isn’t that a bird? Other reservoirs are only partly used for similar reasons. A new reservoir has not been built in California since the 1970s. Population has grown.
In addition to the rivers, the entire western border of California contains the largest pool of water in the world. It’s not likely to run dry anytime soon. For 22 years Poseidon Water has been trying to build a desalinization plant near Huntington Beach. Investors have spent $100 million navigating state regulations and environmentalists’ challenges.
Engineers can prove that we won’t drain the ocean. All of the water that would come out would go right back in. All we would do is to borrow it for a while. “The Pacific Ocean is one of the largest reservoirs in the world,” said Scott Maloni, vice president of Poseidon. “It’s always full.” In addition, consider that we fill it up each day from the Columbia River (Oregon) and the Sacramento River.
Environmentalists say desalination decimates ocean life. It costs too much money and energy. And, it will soon be obsolete by water recycling. Really? Taking some water out of the largest reservoir in the world will decimate something? Consider a cup of water from Lake Mead. Cost too much? How much do we lose when farmers allow their crops to die in the fields? Recycling? Let’s go back to using dirty water from the house to irrigate our front lawn.
By the way, we also don’t solve the problem talking about how dead dinosaurs have caused global warming to change the weather patterns. Blaming fossil fuels does not generate a single gallon of water.
Saudi Arabia gets all of its fresh water from desalt plants. Catalina Island cannot sustain its population by rain. Desalination plants provide that island with more water than it needs. In the long run, all of the water removed for drinking and flushing finds its way back to its source. The Pacific Ocean won’t even notice our taking some of it for personal use.
The state’s response to water shortage is for residential customers to cut back on their use. Take shorter showers. Turn the water off when brushing teeth. Fill the dishwasher before each use. Fix leaky toilets. Really?
Urban use of water represents about 10 percent of total water used in the state. If residential use stopped completely, the water shortage wouldn’t be noticed.
Use a broom to brush off the driveway. Plant drought-tolerant landscaping. Recycle indoor water to use on plants. Replace your grass/turf with water-wise plants. “Come on, man!”
Mark Twain is credited for saying, “Whiskey is for drinking. Water is for fighting over.” There is lots of water in Northern California. Northern people don’t want to share it with the southern folks. It’s been said that “those people don’t know how to use water.” Either Southern California needs to start fighting, or they need to educate people in the north.
California has been falling out of the 10-story building for years. This is not our first dry water cycle. Someone needs to pay attention when the fall first begins. We have 10-stories of falling to consider before we reach the ground floor. Better yet, we have the resources and leadership available to plan before we even get to the building.