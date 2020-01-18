We have a homelessness crisis in Bakersfield. At least 650 souls are sleeping in unsafe conditions on our streets on any given night, a 108 percent increase over the prior year, according to the 2019 Point-in-Time Count.
But we don’t need data to tell us that we have a problem. We all see homeless people every day throughout the city of Bakersfield, pushing shopping carts down the road, setting up tents in local parks, sleeping in doorways of businesses, and in front of gas stations and grocery stores throughout the city.
Yes, homelessness is a statewide issue. But the local impact is real.
Sadly, there is no evidence to suggest that this problem will get better any time soon.
As the State of California and federal government continue to work on responses, it is important that the City of Bakersfield remain proactive in its efforts to address the homelessness crisis locally.
Already, the city has allocated state homeless emergency aid program funds to add 40 additional emergency shelter beds at the Mission at Kern County, allocated federal Community Development Block Grant funds to add another 40 emergency shelter beds at the Bakersfield Homeless Center, and spent nearly $1 million annually to employ more than 50 people from the Bakersfield Homeless Center to work at our animal control facility, green waste facility, and freeway litter removal program.
We have spent local dollars to expand our Code Enforcement department to include three Rapid Response teams; hired private security to enhance security in areas most impacted by crime; deployed a team to clean up human waste on downtown and Old Town Kern streets; hired the Bakersfield Homeless Center to provide street cleanup services in the same area; and provided support to strengthen the Kern County Homeless Collaborative.
But if we are serious about significantly impacting the number of people on our streets, we must do more to bridge the gap between homelessness and permanent housing. The way to do that is to build a safe and decent shelter that offers a bed to anyone who needs it and focuses on a homeless individual’s plan to be re-housed — and exit the shelter as quickly as possible.
This is why I support the city’s purchase of the Calcot facility on East Brundage Lane for the purposes of building a low-barrier homeless navigation center. The 7.24-acre office complex gives us the physical space necessary to create a comfortable and welcoming environment for individuals experiencing homelessness to stay with their pets, partners and possessions. (Phase One includes 150 beds, with the possibility of adding an additional 100 to 150 beds later). The facility will have the capacity to house various nonprofit and government agencies — to provide adequate services, from mental health services to job training classes — that help people transition into permanent housing. There will also be room for a day center and recreational areas, where people at the facility can spend time.
And we know that if we build it, they will come. The two existing facilities in our community are both at capacity most nights. A survey conducted by Flood Ministries Outreach Team found that, out of the 69 individuals and 15 couples surveyed on the streets, more than 90 percent stated that they would be open to a low-barrier shelter if it were safe, and there were a place for their pets, possessions and partners.
Critics may balk at the cost of building a low-barrier shelter, but the cost of doing nothing is even greater. To be sure, there are real and frequent “hidden costs” incurred from homelessness, paid by local merchants, property owners and taxpayers. According to a cost-benefits analysis from the Kern County Homeless Collaborative, the city of Bakersfield spends more than $2 million from the general fund for the Bakersfield Police Department to respond to minor offenses such as panhandling and illegal camping. This number has only grown, given the significant increase in calls for service related to homelessness.
And it’s not just the police department; virtually every city department spends more time on homelessness-related issues than ever before. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development estimates it costs $40,0000 a year for a homeless person to live on the streets. If you do the math, that’s $10 million for every 250 people.
We cannot wait for the problem to get worse. The time to act is now. Let’s build a new shelter at Calcot and get serious about addressing the homelessness crisis in Bakersfield.
Andrae Gonzales represents Ward 2 on the Bakersfield City Council.