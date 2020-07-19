It is my understanding that younger generations do not like to be “talked at” but “talked to.” I say this, because as I approach the fall semester, I cannot help but want to dialogue with you (college students and young people) about the significance of the youth vote (typically ages 18 to 29). I would especially like to talk to you about your fierce and palpable electoral power, as Millennials (born 1981 - 1996) and Generation Z (1997-current) comprise the largest voting block this coming election, bolstering 37 percent of the electorate!
You are also part of the most diverse group of voters our country has ever witnessed, with Hispanic voters comprising the largest racial or ethnic minority group in the electorate at 13 percent, coupled with both an increase of Black and Asian American eligible voters (the latter being the fastest-growing block of voters in the United States). All of this is to say, that you have the real ability to change the makeup of our institutions and impact the policy outcomes by voting for candidates that are more representative of your generation. This is important as research suggests (see Patricia Hill Collins 2000; Sharon Navarro 2019; and Dodson 2006) that diverse candidates or those who come from marginalized backgrounds actually help to foster more objective accounts of the world. Our institutions of government depend on the public’s trust in order to foster respect and legitimacy in them; therefore, it is vital that a diverse group of elected officials are at the table.
You are also, of course, dealing with the global pandemic COVID-19, and though previous generations have dealt with plagues, natural disasters, world wars, terrorist attacks, economic recessions and depressions, these times still feel unprecedented, especially in our contemporary interconnected world. The idea that many of you will not return to your places of work or school is hard to process — you miss friends and colleagues, family members and day-to-day interactions that were your norm. You miss celebrating major milestones. You miss those you have lost from complications of this virus.
As you see cases of COVID-19 increase around the country, you are also looking at your leaders and how they are or are not responding to this crisis. You may ask yourself, what are my elected officials’ priorities at this time? Have they taken this crisis seriously? Are they taking this moment as an opportunity to look squarely and honestly at the cracks and fault lines in our health care system, economy, educational institutions, etc. and working to address them? Are they taking this moment to examine why communities of color have been more negatively impacted by COVID-19 than others, and what this says about issues of equity, morality, justice, bias and resources? Are they taking this moment to collaborate with other government officials irrespective of political identification, or are they just playing party politics?
In the aftermath of the death of George Floyd, you are also taking part in a national movement and conversation regarding long standing concerns over police brutality and systemic racism. You ask yourself once again, what are my leaders doing? How are they responding? Does their response mimic my values and desires for my fellow man?
You could go on asking more questions about the crucial circumstances your generations face, whether it be about the environment, economy or gun violence, just to name a few. All of which give weight to the consequential time you live in.
Considering our current state and what is at stake this election, Millennials and Zoomers, we need you to vote! There are many ways during this time you can accomplish what this moment is asking of you. First and foremost, you can register to vote today and learn more about the election deadlines. In California, eligible voters must be registered 15 days before the election to participate. This year, all registered voters in California will have the opportunity to vote by mail, which overall has a history as a secure and reliable process.
You can also get informed by visiting helpful websites that are talking with young voters, such as CIRCLE and Power California. You can research who your elected officials are. You can volunteer (even if virtually) for candidates you support by calling their offices and finding out how to get involved. You can pay attention to campus and community events that are covering the candidates and issues. And, you can join local organizations such as the Kern County Young Democrats or Republicans, local chapters for the League of Women Voters, the NAACP and many others.
With the power of the youth vote, the 2018 midterm election brought forth major changes, including the most diverse session of Congress in terms of race, ethnicity, gender and religious affiliation. The youth vote was also consequential in the historic 2008 presidential election. This election is another defining moment for both America and your generations’ “youth vote.” You can guide us through this time with the power of your vote. I hope you do; this is your moment. Thank you!
Jeanine Kraybill is an assistant professor of political science and the Pre-Law Program director at Cal State Bakersfield.