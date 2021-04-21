Attention 30 and under crowd: With the latest round of federal stimulus checks hitting your bank account, people are quickly “stimulating the economy.” Some are paying outstanding bills, but with millions receiving the latest round of $1,400 checks, most young people will splurge on fast food, clothing and other quick buys.
According to a Forbes economic study, 78 percent of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck. Further, 75 percent are in debt, 50 percent don’t put anything into savings each month and six out of 10 Americans have less than $1,000 in savings. This is a tragedy of epic proportion!
We have incentivized bad financial behavior since the first Diners Club Credit Card made it into the American consumers' hands in 1950, and it’s been a slippery slope ever since. With all the ways to borrow — from credit cards, PayPal Credit, home equity loans, high-interest collateral loans and so on — we have become a society based on instant gratification. Buy it now and deal with the often disastrous consequences later.
So, here’s an idea: Instead of spending your stimulus check today, invest in the stock market! This is what this 27 year old did.
After receiving my first check, I bought 100 shares of Halliburton (HAL) on April 16, 2020, for $6.55 a share. This totaled $655. Today, one year later, those 100 shares are worth $2,100, an increase of 225 percent. I invested the rest of my stimulus in 25 shares of BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) at $16 a share totaling $400. Today, BJ’s is trading at $60 a share, making 25 shares worth $1,500, a 275 percent increase. Again, I’m 27 and have no expertise in accounting or any special stock knowledge. I just did some research and made the buys and it paid off.
I refrained from splurging with that $1,200 and instead turned $1,200 into $3,600, more than tripling my money in a year.
So, instead of spending your next stimulus check and having nothing to show for it, take out your phone right now, download T.D Ameritrade, Robinhood or whichever app you decide, spend 10 minutes and set up your account, deposit your check and you too can possibly triple your money.
Matthew Martin is the vice president of Western Pacific Research and serves on the Keep Bakersfield Beautiful Board and the Kern Young Republicans.