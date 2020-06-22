Once again, I open the paper to the same politically motivated, fear inspired take on COVID-19 with the twist of science by Brik McDill ("COMMUNITY VOICES: Be ready for what's to come," June 17). One only need read his last paragraph to identify his true motives.
When you accelerate testing to the magnitude we have, you should expect more positive test results. That’s the intent. But what are we using for policy? Just cases totals? If that’s the intent, then we should be far more worried about the flu, because the CDC reports that 45 million Americans get that every year.
What’s important is that testing and new cases continues to squash the mortality rate lower and lower, revealing the original mistake about COVID-19 that individuals and nearly all media either fail to recognize or flat out deny — that the model of the severity of the COVID-19 threat, and the subsequent lockdown and shelter policies that arose as a result, have been grossly incorrect and exaggerated from the start. Stanford, UC Berkley and USC have all published papers echoing this same thing.
Next time you claim to readers that “the models were good, and the precautions worked,” why don’t you include the data from those models and let us decide for ourselves. The most relevant numbers can be seen in Gov. Gavin Newsom’s March 18 letter to President Trump regarding “modeled” COVID-19 infection estimates, which became the foundational centerpiece behind the governor’s policies (this letter can still be found on the governor’s website in the archives). In it, Newsom states, “We project that roughly 56 percent of our population – 25.5 million people – will be infected with the virus over an eight-week period.”
That eight-week period ended May 13. Through May 13, there were around 61,000 infections of COVID-19 in California, not 25.5 million. That’s an error variance of 99.98 percent. And before you reason that shelter and behavior policies accomplished this statistically impossible reduction feat, be mindful that the model included shelter policies in its projections. The reported data and science have conclusively proven that the models were incorrect.
On what planet does a model that has variance of 99.98 percent from the actual “predict what we’ve seen”? Moreover, past the May 13 cutoff, we still do not see remotely close to the case numbers needed to achieve model projections, as it would take more that 68,000 new cases per day to achieve the projected 25.5 million over an entire year, let alone eight-weeks.
In addition, it’s been published numerous times that Kern’s COVID-19 census is inflated by skilled nursing facilities, prisons and hospital imports. In fact, half of all deaths and a significant amount of all infection in Kern come directly from skilled nursing facilities ("Supervisor: COVID-19 outbreaks at skilled nursing facilities like a 'hand grenade,'" June 17). Remind me, are those people sheltered or out and about? It seems sheltering them almost guaranteed infection and death. Nice work, government! We would have been better off wheeling all our skilled nursing patients out onto the patio for some fresh, non-recycled air.
I can go on with data manipulation examples: Medicare pays 20 percent more for COVID-19 ICD-10 codes; Medicare does not require a positive test to code for diagnosis or death; the CDC counts any death with a COVID-19 diagnosis as a COVID-19 death, regardless of actual cause. That list of questionable counting is well documented.
In addition, a simple Google search will tell all readers that Sweden has no tort law in medicine. The only thing more influential on medical policy than science is liability insurance. Simply put, Sweden does not have the same guiding legal framework as all the countries McDill compared it to. Their policies chose not to flatten the curve. But let's remember, the curve is like a water balloon, flattening it doesn't change how much water is inside. Let's see the numbers once the years long flattening policies are all said and done. Until then, a comparison is just flat out poor statistical analysis.
Speaking of law, the impact of liability on U.S. COVID-19 policy and reaction cannot be overstated. It continues to drive decisions to this day. It’s why our schools will create ridiculous mask and distancing policies this fall. It's why youth sports are closed while stores are open. It’s also why Republican “rootin’-tootin’” conventions, as you call them, can occur – attendees are signing a waiver! How many other political gatherings signed waivers? How many of them did you publicly object to in the name of public health?
At the core of medical outcome claims there lies one resounding truth: when you compare apples to oranges with the intent to prove a point, you haven’t proven anything. In fact, you’ve misled!
Eric Stanley is a Bakersfield native and has worked in medical sales for 20 years.