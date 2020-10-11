Propositions 47 and 57 were part of what supporters called “criminal justice reform” and were intended to reduce penalties for so-called nonviolent crimes; however, both were deeply flawed.
Proposition 47 eliminated felonious consequences for stealing property valued at less than $950 to the detriment of small businesses and homeowners. Proposition 57 was supposed to allow early release of nonviolent offenders, but it failed to exclude violent felons from getting the same benefit, including those convicted of rape of an unconscious person and several other violent crimes. This led to law enforcement supporters’ work to place Proposition 20 on the ballot to reinstitute felonious punishment for serious thieves and ensure violent felons are required to serve their sentences.
The way Proposition 20 would accomplish its goals can be summarized in three points:
1. Hold repeat theft offenders accountable: By reducing nearly all theft crimes with loss valued under $950 to only misdemeanors, previous legal changes have left Californians vulnerable to criminals who have quickly realized that repeated thefts valued under $950, even when caught, result in only minor consequences. Proposition 20 allows district attorneys to charge repeat theft offenders with felony charges if an offender has two prior theft-related convictions and the value of the items stolen on subsequent cases exceeds $250.
Proposition 20 also ensures that crimes such as forgery, identity theft, embezzlement, auto theft, and others are not included in the more lenient sentencing scheme afforded to first- or second-offender shoplifters. Proposition 20 creates a law that targets organized retail theft by making it a felony to work together with others to commit repeated shoplifting offenses. Under current law, thieves are acting with assurance that their crimes are “only misdemeanors,” regardless of how many victims they create and how many times they reoffend. Without felony prosecution, there is little ability to reform or prevent future criminality by organized theft groups and repeat offenders.
2. Stop the early release of violent criminals by reforming the parole process: Current parole policies allow so-called “nonviolent” offenders to become eligible for release from prison on parole much sooner than their total term by considering only one charge and ignoring all other charges and enhancements that account for a felon’s total sentence. This eligibility for early parole was supposed to apply only to “nonviolent” offenders. In practice, however, this early parole for “nonviolent” offenders applies to felons whose crimes are clearly violent, including inmates with charges like rape of an unconscious victim, sex trafficking of children, assault with a deadly weapon and felony domestic violence.
Proposition 20 closes the loophole that allows clearly violent felons to benefit from the early releases intended for nonviolent offenders. In addition, Proposition 20 expands the ability of probation and parole departments to put real consequences in place for offenders who have been given the opportunity at early release from jail or prison, but who repeatedly fail to follow the conditions of their releases.
3. Collect DNA from criminal offenders to reduce violent crime: DNA evidence is a powerful, reliable tool that has been pivotal in solving violent crimes of all kinds. DNA evidence is successful in solving cases because it gives investigators the ability to compare DNA from a crime scene to a database of known offender DNA profiles. Current law allows the collection of DNA only from those who commit felony crimes.
When California reduced large numbers of felony crimes to only misdemeanors, the ability to collect DNA from known criminals declined considerably. As a result, DNA databases are receiving less information from criminal offenders to compare evidence and generate leads on serious cases, like murder and rape. Proposition 20 would correct this by permitting DNA collection for a limited number of misdemeanor crimes, including theft, drug, and domestic violence cases. Increased DNA collection will yield better results in solving our community’s most violent crimes.
The pendulum in criminal justice reform has swung too far. It’s time to restore to law enforcement the tools they need to combat crime. I urge you to vote Yes on Proposition 20.
Cynthia Zimmer is the District Attorney of Kern County.