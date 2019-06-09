I visited the website of Presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke recently out of curiosity and he stated boldly that the “challenges facing America are greater than any in living memory.”
I would point Mr. O’Rourke to an event 75 years ago.
In a world where tweets and slogans, sound bites and protest movements are held widely as matters of supreme consequence, we have lost touch with history. Every declaration is sweeping, every problem is “unprecedented” and every forecast is that of rights and equality in jeopardy of disappearing.
But only a free nation can worry itself about such matters. Only a free press can proclaim doom. Only a democratically elected politician can “lose the faith” of their voters. Only a free people can speak out when they are offended.
A nation in chains has no such luxuries.
Seventy five years ago dictatorship controlled the vast majority of Europe. Its rise had come steadily and for years. It is true that the Blitzkrieg had stormed ill-prepared neighbors, but the Nazis’ intentions were evident from the start. While modern news warns of our president’s danger to our country and our allies, the news of decades ago didn’t warn of the Nazi advance. They urged peace and accommodation. They censored men like Winston Churchill who dared to point out that Hitler’s desire for German security translated into Nazi domination of its weaker neighbors. Just three years prior to D-Day, it seemed that Hitler was unstoppable, that his armies would crush the Soviets, starve Britain and consolidate their efforts for the final colossal struggle against a distant United States.
But then Pearl Harbor exacted a bloody cost from an unsuspecting nation. And America arose once more. Determined to end a struggle it did not begin; determined to liberate a continent it did not enslave; the entire nation went on war-footing, and it impacted the lives of every man and woman at home or overseas.
Years of planning. Years of fighting. And 75 years ago the moment of truth arrived.
Mr. O’Rourke: the challenges that those 18-year-old boys faced were the greatest in living memory. To storm the beaches, to fill the skies, to overrun the countryside, to play the deadliest of games where the stakes were their lives and the winnings were freedom. Upon their shoulders rested the fate of not only occupied Europe but of the untold millions yet to walk its streets, work its businesses and fill its schools. Success was never guaranteed, and should it be achieved there was no assurance that they would individually be alive to witness its conclusion.
It is with that knowledge that the soldiers charged the surf. It is with that knowledge that the paratroopers leapt into the void. We know the end of the story. They didn’t.
Let us remember their bravery 75 years later. And in our own way, let us live lives worthy of the freedom once bought for us; let us live like future generations know the end of our story and let us ensure that it is a story to be proud of.
Garrison Moratto is a student at the Helms School of Government and a member of Chatham House and the Heritage Foundation. He can be reached at lititg8@gmail.com.