Bakersfield College students have been coping with so much in a predominately online learning environment. Many have children learning at home, some are essential workers and far too many are struggling with educational basics like access to reliable internet and a laptop computer.
Across the BC campus and at the Writing Center, we are stepping up to meet these students’ needs and ensure no Renegade falls through the cracks.
Students across the country have reported feeling disconnected, so making intentional efforts to increase connectedness is one of our top priorities this semester. At BC’s Writing Center, we even work with student athletes to provide reading and writing support for all of their courses, and when it came to our attention that a certain athlete wasn’t doing so hot in their English class, our supportive network of BC staff came together to enroll them in a late start eight-week version of a necessary course. By intentionally embedding Writing Center tutoring into their success program, we’re making sure this Renegade has the tools to be successful and a structure to keep them on track to completion. This story is one of many supportive efforts taking place at the home of the Renegades.
In another challenge, the Writing Center was working with a foster youth in the BC Early College program for high school students. In Zoom sessions, we discovered two critical issues: The student's group home was noisy and distracting, and the student struggled to communicate verbally due to outside barriers. Asking her to meet on Zoom was simply asking too much.
Instead, we changed our tutoring method to meet the student’s needs. We allowed her to email her essays to us, and one of our professional tutors provided written feedback to her along with links to online writing tools. I notified her instructor of the issues I had observed, and he said he was glad to have the information. Because of it, he allowed the student to adapt what would have been a live Zoom presentation into a set of PowerPoint slides she was able to turn in for full credit instead. Once again, pivoting support for the student and increasing communication between faculty and the Writing Center created an environment where this student could achieve her own success.
BC’s Writing Center has used this time during a pandemic to sharpen our lens on equity and put thought into action. We have recommitted ourselves, as professional tutors, to pivoting what we do and how we do it where it would cause further undue burden to ask our students to do so. This is why we remain open on Zoom with extended evening and weekend hours for busy parents and caregivers. This is why we insisted that all of our announcements to students about our new online Writing Center went out in both English and Spanish. This is why our new Umoja and Writing Center peer mentors even monitor social media to ensure no student goes with questions unanswered.
The value of staffing our Writing Center with degreed professional tutors that have a heart for Renegade success allows us to quickly pivot to try new methods and strategies when needs arise. The challenges of this year have been unique, but we’ve met them head on as both our duty and privilege in serving our Renegades throughout the community.
Kim Arbolante is a Writing Center lead for Bakersfield College and the vice president of the Southern California Writing Centers Association.