I am writing in response to a piece titled: “We need leaders who will shape a better future in the Central Valley” (Sept. 22). The authors of this piece were quick to criticize some of the major economic players who keep the people in this valley working, and I quote, “…will fight the deep-pocketed power players that are major polluters: the oil and gas industry, industrialized agriculture and sprawling infrastructure related to freight and goods movement." I wonder if the authors have researched how many families rely on these various industries to make a living.
One can only imagine the vast number of jobs related to each of these industries, many jobs that do not require a college education but a desire to get ahead and support a family through hard work. As to environmental impact, I do not know of a state with more environmental rules in place than California and I know for a fact that in order to do any business in this state, one must abide by those rules. Do a little research; find out how many everyday items are a direct result of petroleum production. Can you really exist without them? You certainly would not have your computer or even the clothes you wear. What is your solution to a world without gas and oil? It is easy to decry the industry but take time to learn more about it and the ways in which this industry has and is beneftting our community.
As for big ag, has either of the two authors ever lived on a small farm? Big ag came about due to second- and third-generation farm families who could not sustain themselves any longer on a small plot of ground. This was mainly due to sons and daughters leaving the farm for a better, easier way of life, and no one was left to help run the operation. Farming is a 24/7 job with no guarantees of a successful outcome. Seeing a crop through from planting to harvesting is a backbreaking job and often rests on the whims of Mother Nature. Farmers feed us. We need them! Yes, agriculture has taken on the vestiges of Big Business but we must learn to live side by side with it reap the reward.
The third issue, as they saw it, was ”infrastructure related to freight and goods movement.” Another example of a business requiring little higher education, but does require a desire to learn and work in a growing field. We have to support these businesses in our community. Look at the number of high school graduates who do not go on to college. We need good-paying jobs in our community. How many times do you sit at home and order something from your computer to have it arrive in a couple of days. Modern conveniences come at a price and once again, we must figure out how to best have the convenience and the environmental protection as well.
The authors did not put forth a single idea as how to replace these industries and still keep a viable economy intact. They hope to make changes through elected officials with environmental agendas. Protecting the environment is instrumental to life continuing but we have to live and work in this environment as well. I seriously doubt if the oil and gas industry feels that they have not been asked to sacrifice to do business in California. Big Agriculture seeks to lower emissions while dairies strive to control methane gas. Truckers and shipping companies spend millions on better equipment with fewer emissions. Let’s give some credit where credit is due. What kind of businesses would they support? We all have to work together to support businesses and keep our environment clean for future generations. We can’t throw the baby out with the bath water.
Julie Fleming is a retired elementary art teacher who has lived in Bakersfield for 30 years.