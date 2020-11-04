The cooling temperatures are a welcome relief from a scorching summer, burnt skies and falling embers. The approaching winter, however, has raised concerns that the pandemic, currently in its third surge, may morph in to a twindemic with the flu.
We can preempt this threat by putting to use our expanding knowledge about disease and its transmissibility.
A novel pathogen invariably will inflict humanity with sickness, dread and death. We have made progress on all the fronts.
There are more than 9 million confirmed infections so far, with a case fatality rate of around 2.5 percent. CFR, though, is a huge exaggeration of mortality related to COVID-19. We know that true infections are a multiple of the documented cases — possibly projected multiple ranges between two to five.
If we use five as the multiple to correct for true infections, then total infections approach 45 million. The adjusted mortality rate drops down to 0.5 percent, roughly five times the flu.
Mortality rate is largely a function of age and comorbidities. Among the young and healthy, mortality rate should be no different than the flu. There are a couple caveats, however. We have 70 million people above the age of 60. In the U.S., 60 percent of the population has at least one comorbidity.
Safety measures remain the go-to move in halting the free run of the virus. We need to revisit the three C’s to contain the virus: avoid crowds, close contacts and closed doors. More so when alcohol, loud conversations or singing is involved. By now, we all know about super spreader events and clusters. Roughly 10 and 20 percent of infected people are responsible for 80 percent of the coronavirus's spread. Being indoors increases transmission.
Minor inconveniences can usher in major victories, if willingly and universally adopted. Safety measures include distancing, hygiene and masks. Yes, masks!
In 1970, an economist by the name of Sam Peltzman questioned the utility of safety belts in cars. He was concerned that the perception of safety (based on the demand and supply equation in the economy) may encourage perverse recklessness and defeat the original intent. A subsequent 2004 Stanford study demonstrably discounted such perverse compensation in behavior.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, of the 37,133 people killed in motor vehicle crashes in 2017, 47 percent were not wearing seat belts. In 2017 alone, seat belts saved an estimated 14,955 lives. No perverse compensation.
The seat belt analogy has relevance with masks. A cottage industry thrives on the inverted logic that masks will encourage reckless behavior. No perverse compensation here, either.
Therapeutic successes continue to dent the COVID-19 related mortality. Testing availability and quicker turnaround has been critical. Early diagnosis and intervention are winning moves in any disease. Out-patient treatment regimens are being adopted to lessen the sickness and need for hospitalization. Hospital care has improved for a variety of reasons and mortality has fallen by 80 percent.
Warp speed operations are on the cusp of yielding vaccines that will help drive the final nail in the COVID-19 coffin. Vaccines will take time to have universal reach and will likely need to be repeated with some degree of frequency.
Lockdowns were a necessary early and desperate tool, given helplessness in the face of a rapidly spreading novel pathogen of unclear lethality.
We have overcome the dread. We have substantially reduced the death. A vaccine invitingly beacons. But people are still dying — nearly a Sept. 11 death count every three days.
Lockdowns are one and done. No to lockdowns. No to death. Yes to the economy. Yes to health. Yes to education. Yes to masks. Economy and safety are the two sides of a winning coin. The sacrifices of the summer can’t be squandered away in the fatigue of winter. Time to double down on safety. Put on a mask and go to work.
COVID-19 has inflicted damaging consequences on hospitals and physician practices across the country. Several hospitals have been financially ruined and physician practices closed. COVID-19 has delayed non-COVID-19 care in many instances. It has added to preventable mortality in treatable diseases through delayed care.
We need to contain the winter spread. There is chivalry in safety. The pandemic does not have to devolve into a twindemic. Together we can upend the threat and have a winter that we can contend.
Dr. Brij Bhambi specializes in cardiac and vascular intervention, nuclear cardiology, consultative and general cardiology and holds board certification in interventional cardiology, cardiovascular disease and internal medicine. He is a chief medical officer at Bakersfield Heart Hospital.