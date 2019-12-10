Immanuel Kant's categorical imperative is to act according to the maxim that you wish all other rational people would follow, as if it were a universal law. There is much merit if everyone followed a more ascetic life. We would be reducing the amount of unnecessary manufactured stuff, thus reducing the "mining" of the planet. We would help reduce the production of greenhouse gases and help stop global warming and climate change.
But, what are the economic consequences if a substantial proportion of the population decided to live a more ascetic life? Suppose people decide they don't need two cars, nor a new car, but can get by with an older one. And they decide they don't need new clothes since they have a closet full of good, lightly used clothes. That new 65 inch smart TV isn't needed since the old 46 inch works just fine. And get rid of the cable or dish. Do they really need a computer? They got along just fine before, and the internet, although handy, contains so much garbage. And they decide they don't need a fancy cell phone, iPod, Echo Dot or any other new-fangled electronic device. And what about going out to dinner every week? This can be reduced to once a month or less. Oh, and yes, resign from the Country Club or Racquet Club and save money. The list could go on and on.
But with car sales and clothing sales going down, salespeople will be laid off. Dealers will order less cars and stores will reduce their inventory. Truck drivers will be laid off since there will be less deliveries. China will be unhappy. Some restaurants will go out of business.
New home construction is reduced. The stock market slides and people are losing money on their portfolio so they cut back even more on their purchases leading to a feedback effect. Less consumption at all levels is leading to a recession or a possible depression. Unemployment may reach the levels of the Great Depression; some will become homeless and crime will rise. The picture is starting to look grim.
But what are the consequences of our continued profligate ways? Only the destruction of the planet as we know it. Mining waste and oil spills are polluting the planet. Plastic trash worldwide is a serious problem. Many of earth's resources are finite and irreplaceable. Global warming and climate change are destroying ecosystems, causing the extinctions of thousands of species. The Greenland ice cap is melting. The Arctic ice may disappear completely. The Antarctic ice sheet is also melting. All this will raise the level of the oceans so that many places along the ocean will be under water. Florida may be a shadow of its former self. Storms will be more frequent and severe with the loss of many lives. Excessive heat and more deadly fires in some areas will take more lives.
And, disastrously, the world is slow to address the problem adequately. Conservative politicians and voters have collectively decided that it's fine to declare that climate change is a hoax. This action is a view completely at odds to the findings of the climate scientists and is shocking in the extreme.
There is an excellent book entitled "The Weather Makers" by Australian scientist Tim Flannery that outlines in great detail all the problems in global warming and climate change. It was written in 2004 and little has been done about the problem since.
These two extremes are untenable. Aristotle (384-322 BCE) gives us a little advice: "The virtue of justice consists in moderation, as regulated by wisdom."
David M. Keranen is a retired professor. In retirement, he reads about history, science, religion and sociology and plays a little golf.