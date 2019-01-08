Sixteen years — that’s how long it’s been since my first encounter with virtual reality occurred on the arcade-room floor of John’s Incredible Pizza on Rosedale Highway. It’s a moment that I’ll never forget as it was compelling enough to persuade my 10-year-old self to put down that delicious slice of Hawaiian pizza.
Observing others being transported into a different reality upon wearing this large piece of yellow headwear, titled Beachhead 2000, was something out of a science-fiction movie. I waited in line for over five minutes, which is an eternity for any kid, but it was it worth every second. Although the graphics were average, the gameplay was sublime. It all felt so real as I had to spin my body around and focus my sights to effectively disperse enemy tanks and infantry in the distance.
In retrospect, little did I know that this particular game would go on to become to what we recognize as a first-generation virtual reality portal offered to the general public. Beachhead 2000 and other arcade games like it planted the seeds for what we now observe today in a burgeoning virtual reality market.
On a recent trip to Best Buy I quickly understood this truth after walking through various aisles and witnessing something eerily similar to my John’s Incredible arcade-room experience. Individuals of all ages were consumed in this other world as they tried on VR headwear such as Oculus Rift, Sony PlayStation VR and Samsung Gear VR. It’s also fair to note that each one makes my Beachhead 2000 experience look like something out of the Paleolithic Age.
However, from this point forward, we must understand that virtual reality now transcends the gaming world and has entered into our ordinary forms of entertainment. For example, as a basketball fan I now observe an ability to enjoy a primetime NBA matchup from a courtside perspective with virtual reality headgear. This service alone offers a viewpoint that would otherwise be unaffordable in real life as courtside seats go from several hundred dollars to thousands of dollars, depending on the matchup. Although this service generates excitement in my life, it is also paralleled by concern for what lies ahead.
It is here that I’m compelled to ask: what happens if there is a proliferation in virtual reality devices similar to what’s occurred with smartphones over the previous 10 years? A decade ago, roughly 15 percent of the population possessed a smartphone at the time the first iPhone was introduced. Fast forward to today, we now see that number over 75 percent and the average person spending an entire day per week on these magnificent devices in our pockets. Some would call this addiction, I, however, would call this the new norm since we can now access anything a part of our regular entertainment routines from them.
So, what happens if virtual reality engenders a statistic that is similar to the time we spend on our smartphones? Will some choose to devote an entire day per week or more to an alternate reality that is proving to offer more of what real life offers? All I know is that this next chapter shall be interesting.
Juan Rodriguez is a lifelong resident of Kern County and current graduate student at Cal State Bakersfield.