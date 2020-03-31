The U.S. government just passed the largest stimulus package in history. A portion of that bill includes sending $1,200 ($2,400 for couples plus $500 per child) to every American who meets criteria. Only those earning more than $99,000 ($198,000 for couples) will not receive anything, as the stimulus checks are phased out at that point.
Here’s the problem with this bill: the whole purpose of a stimulus package is to boost economic activity. Economists measure economic activity by GDP, the value of all spending on U.S. produced goods and services by households, businesses, government and foreigners buyers. The checks sent to all Americans is intended to boost household spending, which is by far the largest component of GDP (roughly 70 percent). Thus, what the government is hoping for is that when checks are received, we will immediately spend that money back into the domestic economy, therefore, giving GDP a boost. Theoretically, as Americans buy more goods and services, firms must increase production, utilize more resources (including labor thus lowering unemployment ), and GDP rises.
The problem here is that consumer spending is highly dependent on our expectations of the economy. When consumers start to feel insecure about the economy (fear of recession, job loss, etc.) they tend to increase savings and decrease spending. During pandemics, these are the exact kind of feelings that set in for most people. The most likely reason a consumer is going spend that stimulus check is if they’ve actually had a job loss and/or decrease in income, thus, spending that money is necessary to get by. But many Americans who will be receiving these stimulus checks have not lost their jobs, thus, suffered no decrease in income. In fact, many people are working from home and businesses deemed “essential” (think grocery stores, big box retailers, etc.) have been working around the clock during this pandemic.
It would not be unreasonable to assume those workers would rather save stimulus checks since they haven’t suffered any decrease in income. Saving does nothing for the economy in the short-run regarding household GDP expenditures. Think of it as the government taking money out of their account and redepositing it into your account. Nothing was purchased, thus, there is no impact on GDP.
Additionally, also included in the stimulus bill is increased unemployment checks for those that qualify for unemployment. So those that actually lost their jobs will be getting generous unemployment benefits to cover their loss in income so it’s highly possible they may also save the stimulus check rather than spend it immediately.
The last thing to consider is the sheer amount of debt that Americans currently have (more than $20 trillion of personal debt). Many Americans may feel more secure spending those stimulus checks to pay down their student loans, credit cards, etc. Again, paying debts does nothing to boost GDP in the short-run, as you are taking money out of one account and redepositing it into the creditors account.
Only time will tell whether this bill has a positive impact on the economy in the short-run. In the meantime, the long-run fiscal impact continues to worsen, as we’ve added another $2 trillion onto our already unsustainable national debt.
Misty Stowers is an economics professor at Bakersfield College. She currently resides in Bear Valley Springs.