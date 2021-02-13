I want to know why many parents treat their daughters and sons differently. If a girl is born, they have different thoughts for her, and if a boy, they also have different thoughts.
Why are men and women are viewed differently? The only difference between the two is their sex. Women can be more "fragile" by designating it, but that does not mean that we cannot do things that a man does, and that doesn't make us a better or a worse woman.
Parents tend to view their daughters as gentle, fragile, genuine and very feminine. Women were made to marry and have children and take care of them, many believe. Many think they shouldn't have to work or study to get a career because they're going to get married and their husband should give them everything they want. What if the woman doesn't want to do that because it is not the future that she wants for herself? A woman should only make it come true if she wants it.
But sons are a different story. His parents are different to him because they say he is a man and they see them as strong, brave and hardworking. That is why they have to learn about life and also have a career to support their family and children. But sometimes they do not want to study, much less have a family to support.
Sometimes our parents are so hard on us, and they think that they are doing what's best for us, but sometimes they are not doing well at all. I know that today there are parents who still do not accept that their children are different. What do I mean by this? I mean those children who identify with the LGBTQ+ community and whose parents don't accept that. Sometimes they hurt their kids, because of the same notion that a girl is a girl and has to be feminine, while a boy is a boy and has to do things like a man.
It's 2021; we have to accept everyone. We're all equal. It doesn't matter if you feel different than others. That's totally OK. And I know that is hard to accept as a parent, but if you put more effort into accepting your child as is, it'll be better for all.
If our parents changed their mentality, their way of seeing things would change a lot. For example, they would be more open-minded when their children tell them they're different or they don't feel comfortable in their bodies. Instead of getting angry, they could try to help their children feel good about themselves and help them understand that feeling different is fine. Show them that you are there for them. Let them see the support you have. Sometimes we young people don't have that with our parents and sometimes that leads to us lying to them because we know they will not give us permission or that they will not support our decisions or actions. For example, a good girl should not be at parties after midnight because it doesn't look good at all. But if a boy does it, they're not really questioned and his parents allow him to do more things to grow into being the "man of the house."
I must admit that dads are the ones who tend to be harder with their daughters than with their sons for the reason that they are afraid that something bad will happen to their "babies." Moms are usually calmer and sometimes they allow you to do more things, but sometimes they always have an instinct that they say "she is a woman and she should not do that." I understand that our parents do the best for us and that they always look out for us, but sometimes what they think is best is not.
Crisbel Guerra is a high school student.