It was George Washington who, in his farewell address in 1796, warned about the dangers of the bipartisan system and how leaders in bipartisan parties are more loyal to their own parties than they are to their constituents and to the U.S. Constitution, and the main focus of the parties is to usurp the political power of the other.
This opposition of the establishment of a bipartisan system would continue into the early presidencies, as early presidents feared that an established bipartisan system would only divide the republic and create an “us versus them” (left-wing versus right-wing and vice versa) mentality within the voters, continuing the priority of usurping the political power of the opposing side rather than having the priority of creating a better tomorrow for Americans. This priority, the early presidents believed, would evolve into elected officials holding more loyalty to their own political party rather than to the American citizens, as loyalty to a political party is essential when attempting to overthrow the power of an opposing party.
When viewing the state of the 2020 election, it seems as if the early presidents were prophets, and that unfortunately, the early warnings and oppositions of the bipartisan system fell on deaf ears, and democracy has ultimately failed as America has fallen further into a bipartisan system.
I see it on Facebook every day -- an endless stream on my timeline of friends posting that they’re only voting for Joe Biden because they want President Trump out of office. They are not voting for Biden because they support his political ideas or believe that he would be a good president, but only because they want to usurp the power the Republicans hold and to “boot” Trump out of office and the Republicans out of the executive power. I fail to see this as a successful democratic election.
As constituents, we deserve to have a wide array of candidates to consider to be our president-elect, but unfortunately with our bipartisan system, we are only left with two choices, and if we don’t agree with either choice, we don’t feel any patriotic pride when voting. We only feel we are voting for the “lesser of two evils,” which was a feeling that was also prominent during the 2016 election.
Voters who are neither left-leaning or right-leaning such as myself feel trapped to vote Democrat or Republican. Although we side with third-party ideals more, we are criticized for voting third-party as “wasting our vote” as third-party candidates do not have the same equal opportunity to become a president-elect as Democratic and Republican candidates do. How is this a successful democracy if not every serious party candidate has an equal chance to reach presidency?
It seems the early presidents’ assessment of the bipartisan system are congruent with how constituents feel now. In 2015, over 70 percent of Americans believe that elected officials do not care about what American constituents want versus 25 percent having this same belief in 1960. Elected officials’ party loyalty has destroyed our trust in elected officials to efficiently represent our needs in Congress and in the presidency. Although America was largely bipartisan during the 1960 election as well, the issue of party loyalty did not see the negative effects as it does today as candidates John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon were primarily focused on the betterment of the American people rather than largely focusing on seizing the power of the opposing party, which is how it is today.
The Founding Fathers would be extremely discontented in knowing that their efforts to retain a successful democracy for the good of the American people has failed. The disease of party loyalty has infected and destroyed the will of the people. I feel a political revolution coming in the future, as more than 70 percent of Americans are discontent with the current state of America’s political system, and as the percentage grows, so will our desire to overthrow the current state of the government and create a new one that once again serves the will of the people and return to a positive political efficacy.
Jennifer Velez is a 23-year-old biology major currently attending Cal State Bakersfield.