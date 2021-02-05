A major fallacy in the thinking of progressives like my good friend, Dr. William Bezdek, is their frame of reference. Liberals who, like Bezdek, are honest, seek goals common to most of us -- yet they misconstrue the constitutional path to get there.
As he commented on this page ("COMMUNITY VOICES: Tales from the past," Jan. 18), Bezdek and other progressives seek these noble goals: improved infrastructure; help for those in poverty; reduction of the national debt; availability of health care; improvement of our environment; more available and more affordable higher education; and others, of course.
Progressives talk about what our citizens need. Where they fail constitutionally is how to accomplish these goals. Our Constitution is clear that only one of the above is federally constitutional (national debt) and another is shared (poverty). All others are reserved exclusively for the several states.
It’s called “federalism” and, unfortunately, is widely misunderstood.
Federalism was envisioned by our founders to prevent seemingly insurmountable problems — the most obvious of which today is our current (growing) national debt of $27 trillion!
Progressives tend to ignore key elements of our brilliantly conceived federal Constitution. Not complying can properly be characterized as “breaking the law.” Such unconstitutional actions can occur at both state and federal levels of governance.
A recent example is the actions of liberal officials in several states who totally ignored Article 2, Section 1, Clause 2 by implementing voting system changes while totally bypassing their state legislatures otherwise required by our federal constitution as the sole source empowered to change voting processes.
Article 1, Section 8 clearly prescribes – and expressly limits – our federal government’s power to these specific actions: regulate interstate and foreign trade; raise and support armed forces; declare war and sign peace treaties; coin and print money; grant patents and copyrights; establish federal courts; govern territories and admit new states; set weights and measures; establish a postal system; and regulate immigration.
Additional powers shared with states are: collect taxes; borrow money; make and enforce laws; establish and maintain courts; charter banks; and provide for the public welfare.
That’s it!
All other powers sought for the federal government are unconstitutional – and reversible, if judicially reviewed. All remaining powers should be transferred solely to the states – education, energy, housing / urban development, agriculture and election systems!
The 10th Amendment reinforces limitation of federal power with total clarity. It reads, “The powers not delegated to the United States by the constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.”
A good example is the McCarran-Ferguson Act. It shifted regulation of insurance from the federal government to each of the several states. As one with a life-long career in insurance including service on industry boards at local, state and national levels, this clearly was a win-win decision.
A limited federal government — as envisioned by our founders and today’s constitutional conservatives (like me) — still provides progressives the outcomes they seek yet at lower taxpayer cost without loss of our personal rights and liberties. Dr. Bezdek needs to talk to both of his two state legislators, not solely his member of Congress!
Each state has unique needs. Our nation’s founders wisely recognized this. We need to honor, respect and adhere to their wisdom and to constitutional law.
Highly dangerous is the current trending of our federal government toward increasingly larger size and scope of its power. If not reversed, our lives and our standard of living will be more than adversely affected.
What has made our republic unique among other nations throughout history is this notion of a limited central government coupled with the personal freedoms it assures.
If limited as intended, the “Deep State’s swamp” would be drained, the unelected and unaccountable federal bureaucracy would be dramatically downsized, and socialism would no longer be a major threat.
Even progressives should want this vision to become a reality!
John Pryor, CPCU, ARM is a local general management and risk management consultant. He served multiple years on national boards of the Insurance Institute of America and Society of Chartered Property Casualty Underwriters and as president of Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of California plus the CA Department of Insurance task force to create a continuing education system for 320,000 agents and brokers in California.