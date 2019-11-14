Californian staff writer Sam Morgen did an excellent follow up (“Fate of planned homeless shelter uncertain after the council meeting,” Nov. 8) on the Bakersfield City Council’s decision to delay purchase of a homeless shelter on Calcot Limited’s property in southeast Bakersfield.
With the imminent departure next month of City Manager Alan Tandy, the future of this project is further in doubt. With Tandy gone, the city and its people lose much talent, leadership, institutional memory and experience.
The City Council meeting was a perfect storm. Three groups spoke out against the proposal for different reasons. Three business owners did not understand how the proposed homeless shelter would be operated (by referral only, no walk-in homeless). Several area pastors and other citizens feared more blight and for the safety of the surrounding neighborhood. There was a contingent of parishioners from Valley Bible Fellowship who questioned the ultimate build-out of the shelter of 450 beds.
The leader of this church group, Pastor Ron Vietti, who curiously did not make a public statement during the City Council meeting, had previously posted on Facebook criticizing the size of the proposed shelter and made a statement to ABC Channel 23 showing little understanding where such a shelter should be placed. Vietti said, “Put three manageable ones in three different neighborhoods and then ask the churches and all the people to volunteer and help run these things. One this large is too big for this neighborhood.”
M-2, or medium industrial zoning, which the Calcot property is currently zoned for, is more suitable for an emergency homeless shelter location.
Proponents of the project pleaded with the City Council to no avail. These included the director of Behavioral Heath and Recovery Services Bill Walker, Bakersfield Homeless Center CEO Louis Gill, well-known community activist Audrey Chavez, director of Bakersfield Flood Ministries Jim Wheeler, which would work with the city to refer homeless clients to the shelter, policy and public affairs manager for the Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce Kaelyn Peterson and the outreach and grant administrator/homeless project lead Sheila Shegos with Community Action Partnership of Kern.
Councilman Willie Rivera gave an impassioned “mad as hell” speech, which sealed the project’s delay to late January. If the council is still not satisfied with city staff’s further due diligence, the project could be punted farther down the road.
The fact of the matter is the assistant city manager and her support staff, under the watchful eye of Tandy, did what the council itself had charged them to do a few months ago. It is important to know the city has worked on alleviating homelessness in various ways for some two years. That was not enough for the City Council.
The council appeared less informed about the homeless shelter proposal than it should have been. This smacked of an amateur hour.
The only council member who seemed ready to move forward was Andrae Gonzales who knows well about the homeless problem plaguing his ward, which includes downtown Bakersfield.
Now, the council has charged the city manger’s office to bring back, among other things, a cost/benefit analysis of the proposed East Brundage site and an additional Old Town Kern property. Will such an analysis really offer additional, significant information? The city already knows the cost of the purchase agreement for the Calcot property and the estimated cost of building and operating the homeless shelter there.
You can bet dollars to doughnuts some residents in Old Town Kern will oppose such a facility in their community. There is no perfect site for a homeless shelter in Bakersfield.
It must not be forgotten that Measure N, the recent sales tax increase passed by city voters, promised the city would do something about alleviating the homelessness problem. Monies from this revenue source have already been earmarked to address the homeless dilemma.
Whether one thinks it is appropriate for local government involvement in dealing with the homeless is one thing. Whether one believes spending tax dollars on the homeless will only result in negligible results is also another view. But thus far the Bakersfield story on building a homeless shelter brings to mind the legendary comedy duo Abbott and Costello’s skit “Who’s on First, What’s on Second and I Don’t Know’s on Third.”
And let’s not forget Nero played his fiddle while Rome burned.
Mark C. Salvaggio is a former Bakersfield City Councilman and local government political observer.