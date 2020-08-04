I have had personal and professional mentors throughout my life, but the one who sticks out in my mind most is former County Administrative Officer Geary Taylor.
Geary steered me to Toastmasters, where I learned to overcome my fear of public speaking and gain confidence in my ability to make sound arguments and get my point across to others. He also gave me the opportunity to become a budget and policy analyst, where I was able to develop my analytical, budgetary and negotiating skills in a highly politically sensitive environment.
This direction and opportunity helped me advance in my career and learn how to deal with some of the most high-profile politicians in the county, namely the sheriff and district attorney. His guidance also helped me develop as an individual by increasing my self-confidence and my awareness of the needs and desires of others.
I have paid forward that guidance and mentoring by being involved in the Cal State Bakersfield Alumni Association’s `Runner Alumni Mentor Program (RAMP), where CSUB alumni and some friends of the university help students move forward in their academic careers as well as prepare to enter the workforce using the education they received at CSUB.
I have mentored seven students during RAMP’s four cycles, and been able to pass on my experiences, good and bad, to help the students meet challenges they currently face and may face in the future.
Through RAMP, I have seen my mentees mature, grow in their abilities, become more self-confident, graduate in most cases, and become better prepared to enter the workforce. It is the mentees who put in the hard work and make themselves successful in the program. But I know I have had at least a small role in their growth and success, and it is very rewarding.
To my fellow CSUB alumni, I want to encourage you to get involved in our mentoring program, too. You have two options.
You can simply make yourself available for short, online career conversations with CSUB students of all grades or be matched up with one junior, senior or graduate student for a full academic year for more in-depth coaching.
Both opportunities are available through our new mentoring and networking platform, `RunnerBridge. The site will help us match up alumni and students based on career expertise and aspirations, academic backgrounds and interests. It will also provide matched pairs new tools and resources designed to help them make the most of their relationship.
CSUB alumni, faculty and staff will also be able to network with each other on the site.
We are sending emails to all CSUB alumni inviting them to sign up for `RunnerBridge Aug. 3. If you do not receive an invitation and are interested in one or both of our networking/mentoring options, you can sign up for `RunnerBridge by going to https://runnerbridge.csub.edu/, clicking on “Join Our Community,” and creating an account with your email address or LinkedIn profile.
There is a short application process associated with becoming a long-term RAMP mentor. When you sign up for `RunnerBridge, you will receive instructions.
I look forward to my continued participation in RAMP, and I am excited to see how `RunnerBridge enhances that experience. I am also excited to introduce short-term networking and mentoring options.
I hope this gets you excited, too. CSUB alumni: I look forward to seeing you on `RunnerBridge.
Fred Plane is chairman of the CSUB Alumni Association’s Mentor Committee, a double alumnus of the university and a retired county administrator. The views expressed here are his own.