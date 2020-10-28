I am an employee at a retail store in our local mall. I am around hundreds of people on a day-to-day basis. I, like most people, do need to work in order to provide for my family. The mall reopening was helpful to many of the employees who were anxiously wondering where our next check would be coming from.
My issue, however, is that we are still in a pandemic. If Rep. Kevin McCarthy is in opposition to mandating masks, I will be put at a greater health risk than I already am working around hundreds of people daily.
During the debate between McCarthy and Kim Mangone, McCarthy stated that he is in opposition to mandating face masks. If face masks become an option for people to wear, I will be at a greater risk of exposure to COVID-19. There are many things that go into the prevention of the spread of the virus. This would include washing your hands frequently, maintaining social distancing and wearing a face mask.
I work in a retail store in the mall where I can come in contact with hundreds of people every day. I have to ensure that I am practicing every single one of these steps in order to feel like I am safe and that my family is safe. There are instances where I come into close contact with my customers, and if neither myself nor my customer is wearing a mask, I would be at risk of exposure.
Wearing a face mask in public should not be an option for us right now. If they do become an option rather than being mandatory, we are putting everyone at a higher risk every single day.
I want to urge people to reconsider their opinions on whether face masks should be mandatory in public settings. While it may feel like a mild inconvenience and may irritate you, please remember that it is one simple thing you can do to protect yourself and those around you. If McCarthy was truly in support of face masks and handwashing, then he should also be in support of making wearing face masks mandatory to protect the community.
Mykayla Hutchison works at a retail store in Valley Plaza Mall. She is also a student at Cal State Bakersfield and the mother of a 6 year old.