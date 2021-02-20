Most of us remember our favorite teachers. It may have been in kindergarten, grade school, high school or college. We may not remember why they were our favorites, but we remember them. They were special. They made us feel special, too. That’s because teachers make a difference in people’s lives. There are many ways teachers make a difference in people’s lives, more ways than people may even realize.
One of my favorite teachers was my sixth grade teacher, Mrs. Krueger. I never really struggled academically in school, but I struggled emotionally and had very low self-esteem. I didn’t try to do my best on assignments because I was afraid I would fail. I figured if I didn’t try, then I couldn’t blame myself for any failures. It made sense to me at the time, but it didn’t make much sense to Mrs. Krueger. She worked with me all that year and helped me gain confidence in my skills and talents. She helped me to not compare myself to others and to only do my personal best. She changed my life.
In college, I decided to become a teacher, and I was randomly placed in Mrs. Kruger’s classroom as my mentor teacher during my credentialing program. I went on to become an elementary teacher, and yes, sixth grade was my favorite grade to teach, undoubtedly due to the difference Mrs. Krueger made in my life. I wanted to make a difference in people’s lives just like her.
I am now in my 34th year as an educator, teaching at Bakersfield College, chair of the Education Department, and director of the TRIO SSS teacher prep and Summer Bridge programs. I believe teaching is one of the most important careers that exists, and I feel blessed to be a part of programs at BC that support students who want to become a teacher and who want to make a difference in people’s lives.
Bakersfield College has one of the top teacher education programs in all of California’s community colleges. We have multiple pathways and programs available for people who want to pursue any type of teaching career. Teaching paths include pre-K, elementary, middle school, high school, community college and university levels. Within those levels, teachers can specialize in early childhood, nutrition, special education, STEM, career and technical fields, education technology, research, curriculum design, administration, counseling and so much more. BC’s education programs and support services can assist students with any of the teaching career pathway they choose.
BC offers associate degrees for transfer in early childhood education and elementary teacher education with multiple stackable certificates available in both of those degree programs. BC also has a paraprofessional program for people who are interested in working as a teacher aide in pre-K through high school classrooms. This program offers courses and stackable certificates for people to earn college credits toward potential salary increases and job advancements. BC is developing a paraprofessional to teacher local degree pathway with the stackable certificates as the foundation for the degree!
Bakersfield College also offers some professional development opportunities for current and future educators, including administrators and instructional designers, as well as anyone else who would like to improve their online teaching skills or learn more about teaching online. These online teaching courses are available as both credit and non-credit with certificate options available.
Teachers are in high demand. The shortages are real. Job opportunities are prevalent right now! Yes, teaching can be challenging. Being an engaging, effective teacher takes dedication, compassion, empathy, hard work, patience and a passion for learning.
Teaching is also rewarding and satisfying, and it provides people with an opportunity to make a difference in people’s live, to change lives, to offer hope to those who feel defeated and to offer encouragement and help people persist to reach their personal, academic and career goals.
“Teachers can have a profound impact on the life of students. They can put a spark to a flame, starting an interest or passion that can last a lifetime.” — Author unknown.
Kimberly Bligh is an education professor, chair of the Education Department and director of the TRIO SSS teacher prep and Summer Bridge programs at Bakersfield College.