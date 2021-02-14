I have been working for over 40 years in farming as an agricultural consultant. I work primarily in soil, water and plant physiology sciences.
In farming, trees are planted in a pattern to maximize production capacity. Usually around 115 to 120 trees per acre. That population requires about 48 inches of water per year.
Because of the tremendous tree population in western forests (easily topping 300 trees per acre), just to sustain the tree population would require 120 inches of annual rainfall. Yosemite Valley gets 36 inches of rain per year. That is not nearly enough for the existing tree population. That also doesn’t allow for undergrowth, runoff to fill streams and rivers or fill the valley floor aquifer.
And yes, the valley floor aquifer should be replenished annually as it has been for millions of years by the rainfall and snowpack in the mountains. As rain and snow move into the soil in excess of forests’ needs, water goes into the soil and eventually finds the bedrock in the mountains below the topsoil. It then flows downhill on the bedrock. While staying underground, it makes its way to the aquifer in the valley floor. Is our aquifer being negatively affected by tree populations of the forest? You bet your life!
Also consider a term called Transpiration or Evapotranspiration, or “ET.” ET is a measurement of trees’ respiration after having extracted water up from the soil via the roots that fills the entire tree full of water. Then through special cells that are on the leaves, called stomata cells, water vapor goes in and out of the tree at night or in cool, moist air. That vapor leaving the trees can actually be measured. That measurement of plant vapor is known as the ET. In farming, we schedule irrigation by consulting the ET.
So, what happens when a tree runs out of water? When the ET capacity of the tree has run out of water, there is no longer water vapor leaving the tree. The tree perishes, since there is no longer water vapor in the forest, and the vapor is no longer cooling the air. The air will become drier and warmer. It is just that simple! There are millions of acres that this is happening to in the western United States annually because of poor forest management that is pushed on us by environmental organizations.
So, is the air warmer and drier? And does an overgrown forest in both trees and ground foliage consume more water than the annual rainfall? Of course!
What about the beetles eating the forest, killing the forest? More misinformation!
Most all beetles, including the Sierra scourge, the Pine bark beetles, are saprophytes. A saprophyte is an organism that feeds on weak, sick, dying or dead tissue. Saprophytes are all around us all of the time and always will be. Think of a fungus that kills your lawn, or a dead fish on the river bank full of maggots or a beetle eating a sick tree or termites eating your house. They are all saprophytes. They are the way that Mother Nature “cleans up the earth” and “all living things go back to the earth.”
Everything I’ve shared here with you is 100 percent correct (unfortunately). So, do we have terrible forest management? Absolutely! Are environmental fanatics to blame? Most definitely! Are weak minded elected officials who run on the environmental ticket because of the strong environmental lobby part of the problem? You bet!
For the record, all statistics point to good forest management by controlled burns of not greater than 30 years per area or forest thinning via logging for a healthy vibrant forest. Since much of our forest acreage has not had a burn for over 103 years, we no longer have fires, and now we have disasters! Young trees, mature trees, old growth forests, cities, towns, livestock and yes, even all wildlife, is completely destroyed. And ultimately, who is to blame? Monsanto? PG&E? The logging industry? Absolutely not.
Why blame PG&E for the fires? It is a perfect out for bureaucrats and environmentalists! PG&E is a public utility company that has huge transmission line infrastructure, so it is an easy place to point fingers of blame with no real consequence possible. PG&E is in a position that cannot buck the environmental lobby of the bureaucrats, and it cannot be taken over if it is not for sale. So, most likely, the millions of dollars that came from PG&E to rebuild property loss may have been paid for by California tax dollars via PG&E.
In the late 1800s, John Muir mapped much of the Sierra and was the founder and first president of the Sierra Club here in California. By the early 1900s, he brought the treasure of the Sierra to us. He helped Teddy Roosevelt establish national forests all around the West. Muir, a national treasure, is, I’m sure, rolling over in his grave over the profound foolishness of where his beloved Sierra Club has evolved into.
The Club, funded by grants and gifts from worldwide liberal entities, says it only funds liberal causes that continue to bolster the profound strength of its agenda. The Sierra Club and all of its affiliates should be sued out of business. The weak-minded puppet “environmental” politicians have no right to be in a position of leadership.
To the community of Paradise, has the Sierra Club, the entity that ultimately caused your city to burn, sent you any money to rebuild? In brick and mortar this time?
Today, February in California, there is so far very little rain on the valley floor or in the forests! The return of drought is imminent. If you thought last year’s forest fires were bad, you ain’t seen nothing yet! Is it going to be hotter and drier? Absolutely! California, wake up and smell the smoke!
Ed Davis was born and raised in Bakersfield and attended local schools. He is a professional agronomist, water science specialist, APCA, CCA and has been a business owner since 1981.