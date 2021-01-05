Back in May 2020, Kevin McCarthy complained that $174,000 a year is not enough for members of Congress to live on and that it's been too long since their last pay increase: "It's been more than a decade..."
At my highest pay rate, he still made three times what I made. No, wait, that's not true, because in March, I lost that job (after only five months) due to his party's lack of leadership in handling this COVID-19 crisis. Prior to that, he made over three and a half times more than I did.
Yet he refused to vote on bill to raise the COVID-19 relief to $2,000 to help the people he serves. I know, he had surgery, and it’s against his principles to vote by proxy (oh, the irony... He suddenly has "principles" he can stand by, but that's for another conversation).
A few years ago, I had knee surgery, my third. I was overweight and out of shape, but on the day after I was on my feet, granted, I was very sore the next day, but I was up and about. Correct me if I'm wrong here, but you don't walk on your elbows, so travel is not that restricted, and I'm sure he could have made special arrangements for a safe flight.
But he only makes $174,000 a year. So, perhaps that was outside his budget.
Oh, and on that note, I defy him to make it on minimum wage, which hasn't changed in more than a decade. But he also voted against raising that. OK, maybe he should try living on, say, $50,000 a year, that's just above the poverty level, somewhere above where I lived for more than two decades. Or maybe he could budget better and live on the median wage of $69,000.
No, that wouldn't be fair, he is a member of Congress, and they must live by different rules than normal people.
So, Kevin, what is the real reason you didn't vote? Was it so you wouldn't anger your Donald? Was it so you don't go against the principles of your party? Was it so you can tell your constituents it was out of your hands? Or was it against your sudden bout of principles?
Tell me Kevin, who do you really serve?
Ed French, is a hobbyist, writer, artist, gamer and currently out of work due to COVID-19.