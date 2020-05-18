Community Voices contributor Brik McDill in his May 11 column “What are we going to do about the debt?” asks an interesting question. McDill goes on to weave in Reagan’s corporate tax cut as a precursor to the current debt problem, as though the issue is the federal government merely not having enough money. Not necessarily, as this observer recalls, Reagan would have expected the Treasury, with less tax income, to spend less.
In any case, McDill’s larger point is spot on. As to the “we” in his headline, some might mentally shift that to “they.” As near as I can tell, there is little Americans can do, or for that matter, want to do as long as their pension and home values rise (can you get “laid off” retirement?).
First things first, a definition of problem debt is if and when marginal debt creates no stream of income for its servicing and retirement. America passed that threshold sometime during the aftermath of the great financial crisis of 2008.
Hence, it is safe to assume when the nation’s political gentry feels the heat, inflating away the purchasing power of money, which allows government debt to be paid with less potent money, will be the choice. That is as opposed to default. This gambit was a factor in the post-WWII period, called financial repression. The $64 trillion question is whether this tactic will work again given the scope and scale of the debt problem, as well as the amount of purchasing power already drained from the dollar over the past 50 years.
The larger point
The current goings on bring to mind a line in a novel by Nick Tosches. The gist was that there has been more death and destruction as a result of trust than of all the wars of mankind. Whether that statement is statically true, as near as I can tell, history doesn’t say. Those among us who are unreconstructed might observe that it’s the people’s business not to trust the federal government, not the government’s to mistrust the people. With the COVID-19 pandemic, the productive economy might have carried on, with sensible protective measures, with churches and taverns remaining open, while at the same time the federal government closed, except for essential functions. Who are you going to trust?
To wit, trust these days is mostly rendered to Caesar; make that the political class (AKA the retail face of the deep state). Yet, any reasonable person can contemplate what the Federal Reserve has done to the potency of money, or what the Department of Defense has done for peace, or what the war on drugs has done to sobriety. For that matter, what corporate medicine has done to the doctor-patient relationship. Doesn’t sound trustworthy to me.
Even larger point
Back to the $64 trillion question. The 10 or so fresh and refreshed federal programs now at work, in addition to their predecessors relating to the great financial crisis, is likely to amount to approximately $35 trillion between 2008 and now, lent or spent into the system, depending upon your research source. Note these programs will not be clawed back.
To what end you ask? Since the recent late-March lows, the stock market indices have rallied some 30 percent. Simultaneously, the number of job losses has spiked some 30 million, with no clear bottom in sight. Who is right, the market or Main Street? Perhaps the Wall Street crowd’s imagination, as the saying goes, is having puppies. Furthermore, during the past dozen years, with two to three short-duration exceptions, anyone can observe what appears to be a constant, overly ample flow of money into bonds, real estate, collectibles and stock markets. This phenomenon is without, apparently, the need of selling another asset to fund the buying. Perhaps some critics are correct; the debt binge along with money printing goes no further than Wall Street, and Main Street is on its own.
A subset of this, and the critical point, is when “they” stop buying U.S. Treasury debt, with its nearly invisible yield, is when the debt problem truly comes into focus. Another item to monitor is sales of pitchforks and torches.
Andy Wahrenbrock is an independent investment adviser from Bakersfield. He can be reached at wahrenbrock@att.net.