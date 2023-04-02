Here’s an idea: Let’s try getting rid of guns.
Don’t get me wrong, I know I’ll be viewed by some as a hypocrite for speaking out, but I’d like to think my longtime love of firearms gives me some perspective. I was raised around and fascinated by firearms. I’ve owned dozens of guns and I’ve been both the victim and the perpetrator of state-sanctioned gun violence. There was a time when I took great pride in my ability to use a gun, but I’ve come to regret it took me so long to see the disturbing truth.
We can dress it up as a constitutional right, a preventive measure against tyranny, an illusory defense against criminality or a hobby, but the fact remains that a gun is a difficult-to-use tool designed and fundamentally produced to cause trauma to animal and human tissue, either close up or at considerable distance. They are not an intractable behavior or an illness of the mind or an evil intent, they are objects, solid tangible things.
The one aspect of the debate that I find most remarkable and is probably the most common and universally accepted is the notion of using a gun for defense. I think I first began to wonder about the self-defense argument after I discovered how difficult it was to function effectively when faced with a mortal threat. Of late, I’ve found an apt comparison between someone with a casual knowledge of guns using a gun for protection and someone with a driver’s license thinking they would survive competing in a Formula 1 race. Most would agree that driving a race car is the pinnacle of operating a motor vehicle, and I don’t think it would be an overstatement to say that deciding to take another human life with a gun (or for any reason) would be the most difficult and monumental decision that any of us is ever likely to make in any context. But the gun lobby/industry would have you believe that the mere purchase of a gun, by itself, imbues the ability to function with a gun in the highest-stake environment most of us will ever experience. It’s as if the gun was a self-contained universal personal safety device, requiring no thought, reflection, judgment or years of training. Shouldn’t it be a clue that law enforcement won’t let its officers loose with a gun without months of training and many hours at the range?
When it was my job to carry a gun and in response to my first deadly incident, in addition to the quarterly department training, I attended additional monthly weapons and tactics training as well as sending myself through as many specialty weapons classes as I could afford. I spent hundreds if not thousands of hours visualizing shooting and officer survival scenarios. Over the course of my career I was stabbed, shot and involved in several officer-involved shootings, and no matter how much I trained or experienced, I never felt my survival was assured or even likely.
In 2021, over 22 million guns were sold in the U.S. or 1.8 million per month or over 60,000 per day. According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, in 1996 there were over 242 million firearms available for sale or owned by civilians in the U.S. The stunning variety and extremeness of gun violence statistics are amazing both for their breadth and for what they say about us as a country.
What frightens me is that this country allows anyone to buy or possess a gun, with jurisdiction-by-jurisdiction legal limitations that are otherwise meaningless and ineffective. It matters not that you have remarkably poor judgment, extreme undiagnosed emotional problems, alcohol and/or drug addiction issues, or disguised evil intent, you still have legal access to guns. No legal access? No problem. There are well over 250 million guns in this country, many of them owned and poorly stored by the aforementioned legal owners.
Every time I see another mass shooting (and mass shootings are only the most obvious aspect of this problem), the story is always accompanied by some reporter asking, on our behalf, why it happened. Unfortunately, we think the answer lies in the individual with the gun instead of the gun itself. The reasons we die at the hands of another human being are virtually infinite and they will never be eliminated. The gun lobby/industry actually tells us, with a straight face, it’s not guns that kill people, it’s people that kill people. But think about the choice they are offering: eliminate all of the things that cause homicidal or suicidal human behavior or eliminate guns. While the elimination of all of humanity’s fatal flaws is a lofty goal, the idea that eliminating guns is harder is laughable. Guns, the most popular single tool for accomplishing death, could easily be eliminated, or reasonably reduced if we only had the necessary moral clarity, judgment and willpower.
Thomas Morgan of Bakersfield is a retired Kern County sheriff’s deputy and deputy Kern County Counsel attorney, currently working as an employment law attorney.