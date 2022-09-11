ATTACKS TRADE CENTER

An explosion rips through the south tower of the World Trade Towers after the hijacked United Airlines Flight 175, which departed from Boston en route for Los Angeles, crashed into it on Sept, 11, 2001. The north tower is shown burning after American Airlines Flight 11 crashed into the tower at 8:45 a.m.

 Robert Clark / Aurora via AP, file

I once overheard a conversation. It started like this: “I don’t want to remember 9/11. Too many people died. It was horrible.” Another person responded, “If we don’t remember, they might do it again.” A third person said, “The spot where the twin towers stood should be declared a hallowed ground.”

Close to 3,000 people died during the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, and numerous first responders and survivors became sick from the debris. The anniversary of the terrorist attack brings back vivid memories of a devastating loss and tragedy that will never be forgotten. So how do we deal with the memories of such deep losses?

Sen. Shannon Grove represents California’s 16th Senate District, which encompasses large portions of Kern, Tulare and San Bernardino counties. Find her website at https://grove.cssrc.us.