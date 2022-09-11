I once overheard a conversation. It started like this: “I don’t want to remember 9/11. Too many people died. It was horrible.” Another person responded, “If we don’t remember, they might do it again.” A third person said, “The spot where the twin towers stood should be declared a hallowed ground.”
Close to 3,000 people died during the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, and numerous first responders and survivors became sick from the debris. The anniversary of the terrorist attack brings back vivid memories of a devastating loss and tragedy that will never be forgotten. So how do we deal with the memories of such deep losses?
The proper way may be found in an ideal held in the heart of every U.S. military member. It says, “Leave no man behind.”
This motto is built into the fabric of our service branches. In the Army Rangers’ Creed, the fifth stanza says: “I will never leave a fallen comrade to fall into the hands of the enemy ...” The Soldiers Creed says, “I will always place the mission first. I will never accept defeat. I will never quit. I will never leave a fallen comrade.” The last verse of The Airman’s Creed states: “I will never leave an Airman behind.” Last and by no means the least, the motto of the Marine Corps’ Personnel Retrieval and Processing Company, those who retrieve the remains of fallen service members, is “Nemo resideo,” the Latin version of “Leave no man behind.”
Soldiers have been faithful to this principle since wars began. They have been loyal to the mission, their country, keeping the homeland safe and each other.
It is a comfort on the battlefield to know you will be brought home if you fall and will not be forgotten. It is the loving promise and bond of being a United States service member. Each soldier follows this golden rule, knowing his comrades do as well.
Is the principle of leaving no soldier behind adhered to consistently? Seventy-three thousand troops are still missing from World War II. Although the chances of them being found after several years is slim, the search does not stop. Our nation’s sense of patriotism and looking out for each other is what has brought us together in the most challenging times.
The memory of the people lost and missing — the mothers and fathers, husbands and wives, parents and children, friends and neighbors, brothers and sisters all — must remain with us and never be left behind.
The names of our loved ones who died in the 9/11 attack are written in stone at the Sept. 11 memorial site in New York. In Bakersfield, we have honored the fallen with a memorial of the twin towers on the grounds of Bakersfield College. Other similar memorials stand throughout the United States. All of them keep the memory alive of the fallen and remind us of the high cost of freedom.
As a fellow veteran, my heart beats with gratitude when I remember those who have served and given their all to protect our nation. I feel the tragedy of those who died on 9/11. However, they died for you. They died for me. They died for us.
We must never forget to give back what we have been given. Every life lost on 9/11 and in the military response after was a sacrifice. This is America, and we honor our heroes. We are united in our loyalty and follow the golden rule of loving each other. Let us give back a little today. We will sacrifice a bit of our time today to remember the lives lost and the countless families that will never forget that solemn morning. We will offer a place in our hearts. We will always pledge love and allegiance to our flag and each other as we move forward, leaving no one behind.
